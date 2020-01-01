Gloria Estefan struggled to record new album following mother's death

Gloria Estefan has opened up about the loss of her mother in a new interview.

On the latest episode of her Facebook series Red Table Talk: The Estefans, Gloria was joined by her daughter Emily, niece Lili, and sister Rebecca, as she revealed that her mother's death left her unable to "record my album for over a year".

In the episode, entitled Healing After Loss, the singer shares that, after her mum, also named Gloria, died in 2017 aged 88, she struggled to return to work.

Calling her "a true diva and the backbone of our family," Gloria fondly recalled: "She made sure there was a record player in our house and was constantly music playing in the house."

When Emily says to Gloria and Rebecca that they sometimes had a tumultuous relationship with their matricarch, the two sisters readily agree, with Rebecca commenting, "Oh, I fought with her like cats and dogs. We were very similar."

Meanwhile, Gloria says that the nearest her mother ever came to apologising to her was an outburst where she said, "I don't know why I do these things! I don't know why I can't control myself or say what I'm feeling".

Emily called her grandmother her best friend and revealed she could talk to her about anything, even things she kept from her famous mother.

"The most beautiful thing that was able to happen with her was that she had the kind of death that despite all of the things she was hooked up to, we were all with her at the moment of her passing," remembers the Get on Your Feet hitmaker.