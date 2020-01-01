A$AP Rocky delivers 120 meals to homeless shelter that cared for his mum

A$AP Rocky donated 120 meals to families at a homeless shelter where bosses took his mother in nearly two decades ago.

The rapper, real name Rakim Mayers, personally turned delivery man on Thanksgiving eve on Wednesday to distribute the food from one of his favourite eateries in New York, Amy Ruth's Restaurant in Harlem, according to TMZ.

The 32-year-old musician gifted the food to the Regent Family Residence - a homeless shelter that serves 83 families, including 111 children - where his mum, Renee Black, stayed after falling on hard times in the early 2000s.

Rocky delivered the meals contactlessly in line with Covid-19 safety protocols.

Sources tell the U.S. gossip website that the hip-hop star's act of charity was a thank you to the Volunteers of America organisation that run the shelter and helped his mum when she needed it.