Louis Tomlinson's second album plans thrown off by Covid-19 pandemic

Louis Tomlinson was ready to start work on his second solo album when the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

The 28-year-old One Direction star tells Britain's The Telegraph newspaper that some of the tracks on his debut record, Walls, were "truer to (him) than others" and, on its follow-up, he wants to ensure he's "owned” everything he's trying to say - something he now has time to do.

“I’m very, very excited. I had basically penciled down a plan before corona took over our lives," explains the singer. "And now it's kind of given me a little bit of time to really get into what I want to say and what I want things to sound like. Because, you know, I was really proud of my first record, but there were moments that I felt were truer to me than others.

"I think that there were some songs where I took slightly more risk and owned what I love, saying, ‘This is who I want to be’. So I want to take a leaf out of their book.”

Louis added that he's been getting inspiration from Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist John Frusciante, but admits he hasn't reached out as he thinks the rocker is "too cool" to speak to him.

"I grew up on their album By the Way. And during lockdown I've been knee deep in their stuff. I’ve watched every documentary, every video. And I find their lead guitarist John Frusciante just fascinating," he gushed.

“I f**king wish (he'd be up for a collaboration). No, honestly, I think he’s too cool for that. He’s not into that kind of thing."