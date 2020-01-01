NEWS Elton John supports pal The Weeknd in Grammys snub row Newsdesk Share with :





Elton John has thrown his support behind The Weeknd after the hitmaker was snubbed by Grammy Awards voters.



The Canadian star didn't receive a single nod when the nominations were announced on Tuesday, despite enjoying a record-breaking year in the charts with his critically and commercially acclaimed album After Hours and hits like Blinding Lights, and now Sir Elton has joined the fans calling out the so-called music experts over the awards snub.



"In my humble opinion... Blinding Lights. Song of the Year. Record of the Year," he wrote on Wednesday, adding: "#GrammySnub".



Elton previously told Billboard he's a big fan of The Weeknd, stating, "I just love him."



Meanwhile, the Starboy singer has hinted he was in talks to perform at the Grammys, but no longer considers himself invited.



Hours after the Grammy nominations were announced, The Weeknd took to Twitter to address the snub, calling Recording Academy bosses "corrupt".