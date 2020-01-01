Louis Tomlinson: 'Family tragedies have given me optimism for the future'

Louis Tomlinson is committed to staying positive, despite the tragedies that have plagued his family.

The former One Direction star, 28, was left devastated in March, 2019 when his 18-year-old sister, Felicite, died from an accidental drug overdose, just over two years after losing their mother, Johannah Deakin, to leukaemia in December, 2016.

Speaking to The Telegraph newspaper, he admitted he's "had real dark moments in my life," but is adamant they've given him "scope for optimism" when it comes to moving forward.

"In the grand scheme of things, of what I’ve experienced, these everyday problems... they don’t seem so bad," explained the star.

The musician dedicated the single Two of Us from his debut album Walls, which was released in January, to his mother. During the track, he sings, "It's been a minute since I called you, you'll never know how much I miss you, the day that they took you."

In the interview, he said he doesn't want people to feel sorry for him, despite the sombre nature of his album.

"You know, because of my story, my album was a little heavy at times and a little sombre and as I'm sure you're aware, from talking to me, now, that isn't who I am," he added of the LP, insisting he doesn't "like people feeling sorry for me. That’s the last thing I want."