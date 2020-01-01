NEWS The Killers mock Donald Trump while addressing Grammy snubs Newsdesk Share with :





The Killers poked fun at outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump while addressing their lack of Grammy nominations.



The rockers failed to pick up any nods for their 2020 album Imploding The Mirage when the nominations were announced on Tuesday, prompting the group to take to Twitter with a tongue-in-cheek response.



Jokingly mirroring the American leader's unwillingness to concede the U.S. election following Joe Biden's victory earlier this month, as well as his unfounded accusations of voter fraud, they quipped on social media: "OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED INTO THE COUNTING ROOMS.



"WE WON THE GRAMMYS, GOT LOADS OF LEGAL VOTES. BAD THINGS HAPPENED WHICH OUR OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED TO SEE. NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE."



"DOZENS OF BALLOTS WERE SENT TO PEOPLE WHO NEVER ASKED FOR THEM," concluded The Killers, adding the hashtags "#RIGGEDGRAMMYS #WEWON."



The Mr. Brightside stars, led by frontman Brandon Flowers, weren't the only ones left disappointed by the Grammy nominations - The Weeknd has demanded answers after he failed to be nominated for a single prize, despite landing critical and commercial success with album After Hours and one of the biggest-selling songs of 2020, Blinding Lights.



After The Weeknd accused the Grammys' organisers of being "corrupt," officials responded by insisting they are "surprised" he wasn't recognised. They also noted there are "fewer" nominations to awards than there are "deserving artists".