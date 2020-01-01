NEWS Lorde to release photo book documenting Antarctica trip Newsdesk Share with :





Lorde is releasing a photo book which documents her 2019 trip to Antarctica.



The Royals hitmaker, real name Ella Yelich-O'Connor, visited Antarctica last year with her pal Harriet Were, with the pair carrying film, cameras, and lenses across the ice to capture what they saw.



On Wednesday, she announced in an email to fans that the pictures will be released as part of a new photo book, titled Going South.



"The pictures turned out so beautiful, I thought it was only right to make them into a little catalogue-style book, alongside a piece of writing I did about my experience on the frozen continent," she wrote. "It's called GOING SOUTH, and it's a softcover book with over 100 pages of photos and writing."



The 24-year-old star went on to reveal that her trip into the icy wilderness helped rekindle her creative fire and acted as a "palette cleanser" before recording her next LP.



"I'll always hold this trip up as a life highlight for many reasons, but I'm particularly grateful for it as one that showed me the beginnings of the new world which I continue to build, and am very excited to start showing you soon," she added, going on to explain that the photography book is a "precursor" to her next record.



The first 500 books sold will come with a signed postcard and sales will raise money for a scholarship fund for the Antarctica New Zealand organisation, which will allow a postgraduate scholar to travel to Antarctica to study the science of climate change.