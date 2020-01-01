NEWS Christina Perri loses baby girl Newsdesk Share with :





Singer Christina Perri has shared the devastating news that she lost her baby girl.



The Jar of Hearts star took to Instagram on Tuesday to inform fans that, after being hospitalised for pregnancy complications, her daughter did not survive.



"last night we lost our baby girl. she was born silent after fighting so hard to make it to our world. she is at peace now and will live forever in our hearts," wrote the 34-year-old, along with a photo from the hospital with herself and husband Paul Costabile holding their daughter's hand.



Earlier this month, Christina shared with her followers that her daughter would need to undergo surgery immediately after she gave birth due to intestinal complications.



"The baby right now is scheduled to have an operation when they arrive," Christina explained at the time. "We'll spend some time in the hospital. We're going to prepare for (the neonatal intensive care unit), but anything could happen."



Perri and Paul, 33, who wed in December 2017, announced their pregnancy news in July. They're also parents to daughter Carmella, two.