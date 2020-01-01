NEWS Justin Bieber says his R&B album 'Changes' has been wrongly classified as Pop by the Grammys Newsdesk Share with :





The 'Yummy' hitmaker insisted that whilst he's "grateful" to have received nominations for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance for the record, as well as Best Pop/Duo Group Performance for 'Intentions' featuring Quavo, and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for his Dan + Shay collaboration '10,000 Hours', he finds it "strange" that the LP has been put in the Pop categories, as everything about it is "unmistakably" R&B.



In a statement posted on his Instagram profile, Justin said: "I am flattered to be acknowledged and appreciated for my artistry.



“I am very meticulous and intentional about my music. With that being said I set out to make an R&B album.



“Changes was and is an R&B album. It is not being acknowledged as an R&B album which is very strange to me.

"I grew up admiring R&B music and wished to make a project that would embody that sound.



"For this to not be in that category feels weird considering from the chords to the melodies to the vocal style all the way down to the hip hop drums that were chosen it it undeniably, unmistakably an R&B Album!



"To be clear I absolutely love Pop music it just wasn't what I set out to make this time around.



"My gratitude for feeling respected for my work remains and I am honored to be nominated either way. (sic)"



The 26-year-old singer insisted he's not being "ungrateful" and thanked those who "fought" for him to be nominated.

He added in the caption: "Please don't mistake this as me being ungrateful, these are just my thoughts take em or leave em.



"Thank you to the people who fought for me to even have any noms (sic)."