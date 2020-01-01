NEWS Louis Tomlinson teases what fans can expect from his second solo album Newsdesk Share with :





The 28-year-old star has admitted that some of the tracks on his debut record, 'WALLS', were "truer to [him] than others", and so with his follow-up he wants to ensure he's "owned” everything he's trying to say.



Asked if a new album is on the way, Louis told The Telegraph: “Yeah, definitely.



“I’m very, very excited. I had basically penciled down a plan before corona took over our lives. And now it's kind of given me a little bit of time to really get into what I want to say and what I want things to sound like. Because, you know, I was really proud of my first record, but there were moments that I felt were truer to me than others. I think that there were some songs where I took slightly more risk and owned what I love, saying, ‘This is who I want to be’. So I want to take a leaf out of their book.”



The 'Kill My Mind' singer revealed he’s been getting inspiration from Red Hot Chili Peppers' guitarist John Frusciante, but admitted he hasn't got the nerve to get in touch with him as he thinks he's "too cool" to speak to him.

He said: “I grew up on their album 'By the Way'. And during lockdown I've been knee deep in their stuff. I’ve watched every documentary, every video. And I find their lead guitarist John Frusciante just fascinating.”



Asked if he has spoke to the musician, he said: “I f****** wish.



“No, honestly, I think he’s too cool for that. He’s not into that kind of thing.”



Meanwhile, the One Direction star is currently rehearsing for his live-streamed show, 'Louis Tomlinson Live From London’, on December 12.



As well as splitting the profits made from ticket sales between FareShare, Crew Nation, Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice and Stagehand, Louis is also donating money to his own touring crew, many of which have been out of work since March, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.



He admitted: “I've been incredibly worried about them and felt incredibly powerless, so wanted to give something back.”