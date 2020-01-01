Beyonce's nine new Grammy nods make her most-nominated female artist in history

- ARTISTS
Beyonce is going for gold at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards after leading all artists with nine nominations, including two for Record of the Year.
Black Parade and Savage Remix with Megan Thee Stallion has landed Beyonce a double mention in the top category, while the former will also compete for Song of the Year, as well as Best R&B Performance and Song.
Black Is King, the visual accompaniment to The Lion King: The Gift - the superstar's soundtrack for her 2019 Disney remake, is shortlisted for Best Music Film, and Brown Skin Girl is up for Best Music Video.
Additionally, the Savage Remix is nominated for Best Rap Performance and Song.
The nine new nods make Beyonce the most-nominated female artist in Grammy Awards history with 79 over the course of her career, during which she has won 24.
She is the second-most nominated artist of all time, now tied with Sir Paul McCartney, with the duo trailing Beyonce's rap mogul husband JAY-Z and Quincy Jones, who both boast 80 total nominations.
JAY-Z's career total, of which he has so far won 22, includes three mentions for 2021's ceremony, all for helping to co-write Black Parade and Savage Remix.
The 2021 Grammys look set to be a big night for the ladies with Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, Brittany Howard, Phoebe Bridgers, Fiona Apple, Jhene Aiko, and Billie Eilish among the multiple nominees, while there are also nods for late stars John Prine, Toots Hibbert and Leonard Cohen.
Comedian Trevor Noah will host the Grammy Awards on 31 January (21).
Here is the full list of nominees:
Album of the Year
Chilombo - Jhene Aiko
Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition) - Black Pumas
Everyday Life - Coldplay
Djesse Vol.3 - Jacob Collier
Women in Music Pt. III - HAIM
Future Nostalgia - Dua Lipa
Hollywood's Bleeding - Post Malone
Folklore - Taylor Swift
Song of the Year
Black Parade - Denisia Andrews, Beyonce, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim 'Kaydence' Krysiuk & Rickie 'Caso' Tice, songwriters (Beyonce)
The Box - Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)
Cardigan - Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
Circles - Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)
Don't Start Now - Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
I Can't Breathe - Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
If the World Was Ending - Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels)
Best New Artist
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion
Record of the Year
Black Parade - Beyonce
Colors - Black Pumas
Rockstar - DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch
Say So - Doja Cat
Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish
Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
Circles - Post Malone
Savage - Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyonce
Best Rock Performance
Shameika - Fiona Apple
Not - Big Thief
Kyoto - Phoebe Bridgers
The Steps - HAIM
Stay High - Brittany Howard
Daylight - Grace Potter
Best Metal Performance
Bum-Rush - Body Count
Underneath - Code Orange
The In-Between - In This Moment
Bloodmoney - Poppy
Executioner's Tax (Swing Of The Axe) - Live - Power Trip
Best Rock Song
Kyoto - Phoebe Bridgers, Morgan Nagler & Marshall Vore, Songwriters (Phoebe Bridgers)
Lost in Yesterday - Kevin Parker, Songwriter (Tame Impala)
Not - Adrianne Lenker, Songwriter (Big Thief)
Shameika - Fiona Apple, Songwriter (Fiona Apple)
Stay High - Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)
Best Rock Album
A Hero's Death - Fontaines D.C.
Kiwanuka - Michael Kiwanuka
Daylight - Grace Potter
Sound & Fury - Sturgill Simpson
The New Abnormal - The Strokes
Best Alternative Music Album
Fetch the Bolt Cutters - Fiona Apple
Hyperspace - Beck
Punisher - Phoebe Bridgers
Jaime - Brittany Howard
The Slow Rush - Tame Impala
Best Recording Package
Everyday Life - Pilar Zeta, art director (Coldplay)
Funeral - Kyle Goen, art director (Lil Wayne)
Healer - Julian Gross & Hannah Hooper, art directors (Grouplove)
On Circles - Jordan Butcher, art director (Caspian)
Vols. 11 & 12 - Doug Cunningham & Jason Noto, art directors (Desert Sessions)
Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package
Flaming Pie (Collector's Edition) - Linn Wie Andersen, Simon Earith, Paul McCartney & James Musgrave, art directors (Paul McCartney)
Giants Stadium 1987, 1989, 1991 - Lisa Glines & Doran Tyson, art directors (Grateful Dead)
Mode - Jeff Schulz, art director (Depeche Mode)
Ode to Joy - Lawrence Azerrad & Jeff Tweedy, art directors (Wilco)
The Story of Ghostly International - Michael Cina & Molly Smith, art directors (Various Artists)
Best Album Notes
At the Minstrel Show: Minstrel Routines From the Studio, 1894-1926 - Tim Brooks, album notes writer (Various Artists)
The Bakersfield Sound: Country Music Capital of the West, 1940-1974 - Scott B. Bomar, album notes writer (Various Artists)
Dead Man's Pop - Bob Mehr, album notes writer (The Replacements)
The Missing Link: How Gus Haenschen Got Us From Joplin to Jazz and Shaped the Music Business - Colin Hancock, album notes writer (Various Artists)
Out of a Clear Blue Sky - David Sager, album notes writer (Nat Brusiloff)
Best New Age Album
Songs From the Bardo - Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal & Jesse Paris Smith
Periphery - Priya Darshini
Form//Less - Superposition
More Guitar Stories - Jim 'Kimo' West
Meditations - Cory Wong & Jon Batiste
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
Guinevere - Christian Scott, Atunde Adjuah, Soloist Track From: Axiom
Pachamama - Regina Carter, Soloist Track From: Ona (Thana Alexa)
Celia - Gerald Clayton, Soloist
All Blues - Chick Corea, Soloist Track From: Trilogy 2 (Chick Corea, Christian Mcbride & Brian Blade)
Moe Honk - Joshua Redman, soloist Track from: RoundAgain (Redman Mehldau McBride Blade)
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Ona - Thana Alexa
Secrets Are the Best Stories - Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez
Modern Ancestors - Carmen Lundy
Holy Room: Live at Alte Oper - Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band
What's the Hurry - Kenny Washington
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
On The Tender Spot Of Every Calloused Moment - Ambrose Akinmusire
Waiting Game - Terri Lyne Carrington and Social Science
Happening: Live at the Village Vanguard - Gerald Clayton
Trilogy 2 - Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade
Roundagain - Redman Mehldau McBride Blade
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Dialogues on Race - Gregg August
Monk'estra Plays John Beasley - John Beasley
The Intangible Between - Orrin Evans and the Captain Black Big Band
Songs You Like a Lot - John Hollenbeck with Theo Bleckmann, Kate McGarry, Gary Versace and the Frankfurt Radio Big Band
Data Lords - Maria Schneider Orchestra
Best Latin Jazz Album
Tradiciones - Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra
Four Questions - Arturo O'Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
City of Dreams - Chico Pinheiro
Viento Y Tiempo - Live at Blue Note Tokyo - Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Aymée Nuviola
Trane's Delight - Poncho Sanchez
Best Latin Pop or Urban Album
YHLQMDLG - Bad Bunny
Por Primera Vez - Camilo
Mesa Para Dos - Kany García
Pausa - Ricky Martin
3:33 - Debi Nova
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Aura - Bajofondo
Monstruo - Cami
Sobrevolando - Cultura Profética
La Conquista Del Espacio - Fito Paez
Miss Colombia - Lido Pimienta
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Hecho En México - Alejandro Fernández
La Serenata - Lupita Infante
Un Canto Por México, Vol. 1 - Natalia Lafourcade
Bailando Sones Y Huapangos Con Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez - Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez
Ayayay! - Christian Nodal
Best Tropical Latin Album
Mi Tumbao - José Alberto 'El Ruiseñor'
Infinito - Edwin Bonilla
Sigo Cantando Al Amor (Deluxe) - Jorge Celedon & Sergio Luis
40 - Grupo Niche
Memorias De Navidad - Víctor Manuelle
Best Instrumental Composition
Baby Jack - Arturo O'Farrill, composer (Arturo O'Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra)
Be Water II - Christian Sands, composer (Christian Sands)
Plumfield - Alexandre Desplat, composer (Alexandre Desplat)
Sputnik - Maria Schneider, composer (Maria Schneider)
Strata - Remy Le Boeuf, composer (Remy Le Boeuf's Assembly Of Shadows Featuring Anna Webber & Eric Miller)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
Bathroom Dance - Hildur Guðnadóttir, arranger (Hildur Guðnadóttir)
Donna Lee - John Beasley, arranger (John Beasley)
Honeymooners - Remy Le Boeuf, arranger (Remy Le Boeuf's Assembly of Shadows)
Lift Every Voice and Sing - Alvin Chea & Jarrett Johnson, Arrangers (Jarrett Johnson Featuring Alvin Chea)
Uranus: The Magician - Jeremy Levy, arranger (Jeremy Levy Jazz Orchestra)
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
Asas Fechadas - John Beasley & Maria Mendes, arrangers (Maria Mendes Featuring John Beasley & Orkest Metropole)
Desert Song - Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (Säje)
From This Place - Alan Broadbent & Pat Metheny, arrangers (Pat Metheny Featuring Meshell Ndegeocello)
He Won't Hold You - Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Rapsody)
Slow Burn - Talia Billig, Nic Hard & Becca Stevens, arrangers (Becca Stevens Featuring Jacob Collier, Mark Lettieri, Justin Stanton, Jordan Perlson, Nic Hard, Keita Ogawa, Marcelo Woloski & Nate Werth)
Best American Roots Performance
Colors - Black Pumas
Deep in Love - Bonny Light Horseman
Short and Sweet - Brittany Howard
I'll Be Gone - Norah Jones & Mavis Staples
I Remember Everything - John Prine
Best American Roots Song
Cabin - Laura Rogers & Lydia Rogers, songwriters (The Secret Sisters)
Ceiling to the Floor - Sierra Hull & Kai Welch, songwriters (Sierra Hull)
Hometown - Sarah Jarosz, songwriter (Sarah Jarosz)
I Remember Everything - Pat McLaughlin & John Prine, songwriters (John Prine)
Man Without a Soul - Tom Overby & Lucinda Williams, songwriters (Lucinda Williams)
Best Americana Album
Old Flowers - Courtney Marie Andrews
Terms of Surrender - Hiss Golden Messenger
World on the Ground - Sarah Jarosz
El Dorado - Marcus King
Good Souls Better Angels - Lucinda Williams
Best Bluegrass Album
Man On Fire - Danny Barnes
To Live in Two Worlds, Vol. 1 - Thomm Jutz
North Carolina Songbook - Steep Canyon Rangers
Home - Billy Strings
The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol. 1 - Various Artists
Best Traditional Blues Album
All My Dues Are Paid - Frank Bey
You Make Me Feel - Don Bryant
That's What I Heard - Robert Cray Band
Cypress Grove - Jimmy 'Duck' Holmes
Rawer Than Raw - Bobby Rush
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Have You Lost Your Mind Yet? - Fantastic Negrito
Live at the Paramount - Ruthie Foster Big Band
The Juice - G. Love
Blackbirds - Bettye LaVette
Up and Rolling - North Mississippi Allstars
Best Folk Album
Bonny Light Horseman - Bonny Light Horseman
Thanks for the Dance - Leonard Cohen
Song for Our Daughter - Laura Marling
Saturn Return - The Secret Sisters
All the Good Times - Gillian Welch & David Rawlings
Best Regional Roots Music Album
My Relatives - Nikso Kowaiks Black Lodge Singers
Cameron Dupuy and the Cajun Troubadours - Cameron Dupuy and the Cajun Troubadours
Lovely Sunrise - Na Wai ?eha
Atmosphere - New Orleans Nightcrawlers
A Tribute to Al Berard - Sweet Cecilia
Best Comedy Album
Black Mitzvah - Tiffany Haddish
I Love Everything - Patton Oswalt
The Pale Tourist - Jim Gaffigan
Paper Tiger - Bill Burr
23 Hours to Kill - Jerry Seinfeld
Best Musical Theater Album
Amélie (Original London Cast)
American Utopia on Broadway (Original Cast)
Jagged Little Pill (Original Broadway Cast)
Little Shop of Horrors (The New Off-Broadway Cast)
The Prince of Egypt (Original Cast)
Soft Power (Original Cast)
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (Various Artists)
Bill & Ted Face the Music (Various Artists)
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (Various Artists)
Frozen 2 (Various Artists)
Jojo Rabbit (Various Artists)
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Ad Astra - Max Richter, composer
Becoming - Kamasi Washington, composer
Joker - Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer
1917 - Thomas Newman, composer
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - John Williams, composer
Best Song Written for Visual Media
Beautiful Ghosts From Cats - Andrew Lloyd Webber & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
Carried Me With You From Onward - Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
Into the Unknown From Frozen 2 - Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Idina Menzel & Aurora)
No Time to Die From No Time To Die - Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas Baird O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Stand Up From Harriet - Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo, songwriters (Cynthia Erivo)
Best Music Video
Brown Skin Girl - Beyonce
Life Is Good - Future Featuring Drake
Lockdown - Anderson .Paak
Adore You - Harry Styles
Goliath - Woodkid
Best Music Film
Beastie Boys Story - Beastie Boys
Black Is King - Beyonce
We Are Freestyle Love Supreme - Freestyle Love Supreme
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice - Linda Ronstadt
That Little Ol' Band From Texas - ZZ Top
Best Orchestral Performance
Aspects Of America - Pulitzer Edition" Carlos Kalmar, conductor (Oregon Symphony)
Concurrence - Daníel Bjarnason, conductor (Iceland Symphony Orchestra)
Copland: Symphony No. 3 - Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)
Ives: Complete Symphonies - Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
Lutoslawski: Symphonies Nos. 2 & 3 - Hannu Lintu, conductor (Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra)
Best Opera Recording
Dello Joio: The Trial At Rouen - Gil Rose, conductor; Heather Buck & Stephen Powell; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus)
Floyd, C.: Prince Of Players - William Boggs, conductor; Keith Phares & Kate Royal; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra; Florentine Opera Chorus)
Gershwin: Porgy And Bess - David Robertson, conductor; Angel Blue & Eric Owens; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
Handel: Agrippina - Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor; Joyce DiDonato; Daniel Zalay, producer (Il Pomo D'Oro)
Zemlinsky: Der Zwerg - Donald Runnicles, conductor; David Butt Philip & Elena Tsallagova; Peter Ghirardini & Erwin Stürzer, producers (Orchestra Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin; Chorus Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin)
Best Choral Performance
Carthage - Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)
Danielpour: The Passion Of Yeshua - JoAnn Falletta, conductor; James K. Bass & Adam Luebke, chorus masters (James K. Bass, J'Nai Bridges, Timothy Fallon, Kenneth Overton, Hila Plitmann & Matthew Worth; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus & UCLA Chamber Singers)
Kastalsky: Requiem - Leonard Slatkin, conductor; Charles Bruffy, Steven Fox & Benedict Sheehan, chorus masters (Joseph Charles Beutel & Anna Dennis; Orchestra Of St. Luke's; Cathedral Choral Society, The Clarion Choir, Kansas City Chorale & The Saint Tikhon Choir)
Moravec: Sanctuary Road - Kent Tritle, conductor (Joshua Blue, Raehann Bryce-Davis, Dashon Burton, Malcolm J. Merriweather & Laquita Mitchell; Oratorio Society Of New York Orchestra; Oratorio Society Of New York Chorus)
Once Upon A Time - Matthew Guard, conductor (Sarah Walker; Skylark Vocal Ensemble)
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Contemporary Voices - Pacifica Quartet
Healing Modes - Brooklyn Rider
Hearne, T.: Place - Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods & Place Orchestra
Hynes: Fields - Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion
The Schumann Quartets - Dover Quartet
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Adès: Concerto for Piano and Orchestra - Kirill Gerstein; Thomas Adès, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)
Beethoven: Complete Piano Sonatas - Igor Levit
Bohemian Tales - Augustin Hadelich; Jakub Hruša, conductor (Charles Owen; Symphonieorchester Des Bayerischen Rundfunks)
"Destination Rachmaninov - Arrival - Daniil Trifonov; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)
Theofanidis: Concerto for Viola and Chamber Orchestra - Richard O'Neill; David Alan Miller, conductor (Albany Symphony)
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
American Composers At Play - William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto Stephen Powell (Attacca Quartet, William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto, Charles Neidich & Jason Vieaux)
Clairières - Songs By Lili & Nadia Boulanger - Nicholas Phan; Myra Huang, accompanist
Farinelli - Cecilia Bartoli; Giovanni Antonini, conductor (Il Giardino Armonico)
A Lad's Love - Brian Giebler; Steven McGhee, accompanist (Katie Hyun, Michael Katz, Jessica Meyer, Reginald Mobley & Ben Russell)
Smyth: The Prison - Sarah Brailey & Dashon Burton; James Blachly, conductor (Experiential Chorus; Experiential Orchestra)
Best Classical Compendium
Adès Conducts Adès - Mark Stone & Christianne Stotijn; Thomas Adès, conductor; Nick Squire, producer
Saariaho: Graal Théâtre; Circle Map; Neiges; Vers Toi Qui Es Si Loin - Clément Mao-Takacs, conductor; Hans Kipfer, producer
Serebrier: Symphonic Bach Variations; Laments And Hallelujahs; Flute Concerto - José Serebrier, conductor; Jens Braun, producer
Thomas, M.T.: From The Diary Of Anne Frank & Meditations On Rilke - Isabel Leonard; Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jack Vad, producer
Woolf, L.P.: Fire And Flood - Matt Haimovitz; Julian Wachner, conductor; Blanton Alspaugh, producer
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Adès: Concerto for Piano and Orchestra - Thomas Adès, composer (Kirill Gerstein, Thomas Adès & Boston Symphony Orchestra)
Danielpour: The Passion Of Yeshua - Richard Danielpour, composer (JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass, Adam Luebke, UCLA Chamber Singers, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus)
Floyd, C.: Prince Of Players - Carlisle Floyd, composer (William Boggs, Kate Royal, Keith Phares, Florentine Opera Chorus & Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra)
Hearne, T.: Place - Ted Hearne, composer (Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods & Place Orchestra)
Rouse: Symphony No. 5 - Christopher Rouse, composer (Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)
Best R&B Performance
Lightning & Thunder - Jhene Aiko Featuring John Legend
Black Parade - Beyonce
All I Need - Jacob Collier Featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $Ign
Goat Head - Brittany Howard
See Me - Emily King
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Sit On Down - The Baylor Project Featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor
Wonder What She Thinks of Me - Chloe X Halle
Let Me Go - Mykal Kilgore
Anything for You - Ledisi
Distance - Yebba
Best R&B Song
Better Than I Imagine - Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello)
Black Parade - Denisia Andrews, Beyonce, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim "Kaydence" Krysiuk & Rickie 'Caso' Tice, songwriters (Beyonce)
Collide - Sam Barsh, Stacey Barthe, Sonyae Elise, Olu Fann, Akil King, Josh Lopez, Kaveh Rastegar & Benedetto Rotondi, songwriters (Tiana Major9 & Earthgang)
Do It - Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Anton Kuhl, Victoria Monét, Scott Storch & Vincent Van Den Ende, songwriters (Chloe X Halle)
Slow Down - Nasri Atweh, Badriia Bourelly, Skip Marley, Ryan Williamson & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Skip Marley & H.E.R.)
Best Progressive R&B Album
Chilombo - Jhene Aiko
Ungodly Hour - Chloe X Halle
Free Nationals - Free Nationals
F*** Yo Feelings - Robert Glasper
It Is What It Is - Thundercat
Best R&B Album
Happy 2 Be Here - Ant Clemons
Take Time - Giveon
To Feel Love/D - Luke James
Bigger Love - John Legend
All Rise - Gregory Porter
Best Rap Performance
Deep Reverence - Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle
Bop - Dababy
What's Poppin - Jack Harlow
The Bigger Picture - Lil Baby
Savage - Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyonce
Dior - Pop Smoke
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Rockstar - DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch
Laugh Now, Cry Later - Drake Featuring Lil Durk
Lockdown - Anderson .Paak
The Box - Roddy Ricch
Highest in the Room - Travis Scott
Best Rap Song
The Bigger Picture - Dominique Jones, Noah Pettigrew & Rai'shaun Williams, Songwriters (Lil Baby)
The Box - Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, Songwriters (Roddy Ricch)
Laugh Now, Cry Later - Durk Banks, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Ron Latour & Ryan Martinez, Songwriters (Drake Featuring Lil Durk)
Rockstar - Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Ross Joseph Portaro Iv & Rodrick Moore, Songwriters (DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch)
Savage - Beyonce, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe & Anthony White, songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyonce)
Best Rap Album
Black Habits - D Smoke
Alfredo - Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist
A Written Testimony - Jay Electronica
King's Disease - Nas
The Allegory Royce - Da 5'9
Best Pop Solo Performance
Yummy - Justin Bieber
Say So - Doja Cat
Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish
Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
Watermelon Sugar - Harry Styles
Cardigan - Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Un Dia (One Day) - J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy
Intentions - Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo
Dynamite - BTS
Rain on Me - Lady Gaga With Ariana Grande
Exile - Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Blue Umbrella - Burt Bacharach & Daniel Tashian
True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter - Harry Connick, Jr.
American Standard - James Taylor
Unfollow the Rules - Rufus Wainwright
Judy - Renee Zellweger
Best Pop Vocal Album
Changes - Justin Bieber
Chromatica - Lady Gaga
Future Nostalgia - Dua Lipa
Fine Line - Harry Styles
Folklore - Taylor Swift
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Axiom - Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah
Chronology of a Dream: Live At The Village Vanguard - Jon Batiste
Take the Stairs - Black Violin
Americana - Grégoire Maret, Romain Collin & Bill Frisell
Live at the Royal Albert Hall - Snarky Puppy
Best Reggae Album
Upside Down 2020 - Buju Banton
Higher Place - Skip Marley
It All Comes Back to Love - Maxi Priest
Got to Be Tough - Toots & the Maytals
One World - The Wailers
Best Global Music Album
Fu Chronicles - Antibalas
Twice As Tall - Burna Boy
Agora - Bebel Gilberto
Love Letters - Anoushka Shankar
Amadjar - Tinariwen
Best Dance Recording
On My Mind - Diplo & Sidepiece
My High - Disclosure Featuring Aminé & Slowthai
The Difference - Flume Featuring Toro Y Moi
Both of Us - Jayda G
10% - Kaytranada Featuring Kali Uchis
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Kick I - Arca
Planet's Mad - Baauer
Energy - Disclosure
Bubba - Kaytranada
Good Faith - Madeon
Best Country Solo Performance
Stick That In Your Country Song - Eric Church
Who You Thought I Was - Brandy Clark
When My Amy Prays - Vince Gill
Black Like Me - Mickey Guyton
Bluebird - Miranda Lambert
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
All Night - Brothers Osborne
10,000 Hours - Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber
Ocean - Lady A
Sugar Coat - Little Big Town
Some People Do - Old Dominion
Best Country Song
Bluebird - Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby & Miranda Lambert, Songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
The Bones - Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, Songwriters (Maren Morris)
Crowded Table - Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby & Lori Mckenna, Songwriters (The Highwomen)
More Hearts Than Mine - Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis & Derrick Southerland, Songwriters (Ingrid Andress)
Some People Do - Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally, Matthew Ramsey & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Old Dominion)
Best Country Album
Lady Like - Ingrid Andress
Your Life Is a Record - Brandy Clark
Wildcard - Miranda Lambert
Nightfall - Little Big Town
Never Will - Ashley McBryde
Best Children's Music Album
All the Ladies - Joanie Leeds
Be a Pain: An Album for Young (and Old) Leaders - Alastair Moock And Friends
I'm An Optimist - Dog On Fleas
Songs for Singin' - The Okee Dokee Brothers
Wild Life - Justin Roberts
Best Historical Album
Celebrated, 1895-1896 - Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer (Unique Quartette)
"Hittin' the Ramp: The Early Years (1936 - 1943)" - Zev Feldman, Will Friedwald & George Klabin, compilation producers; Matthew Lutthans, mastering engineer (Nat King Cole)
It's Such a Good Feeling: The Best of Mister Rogers - Lee Lodyga & Cheryl Pawelski, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Mister Rogers)
1999 Super Deluxe Edition - Michael Howe, compilation producer; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Prince)
Souvenir - Carolyn Agger, compilation producer; Miles Showell, mastering engineer (Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark)
Throw Down Your Heart: The Complete Africa Sessions - Béla Fleck, compilation producer; Richard Dodd, mastering engineer (Béla Fleck)
Best Gospel Album
2econd Wind: Ready - Anthony Brown & Group Therapy
My Tribute - Myron Butler
Choirmaster - Ricky Dillard
Gospel According to PJ - PJ Morton
Kierra - Kierra Sheard
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Run to the Father - Cody Carnes
All of My Best Friends - Hillsong Young & Free
Holy Water - We the Kingdom
"Citizen of Heaven" - Tauren Wells
Jesus Is King - Kanye West
Best Roots Gospel Album
Beautiful Day - Mark Bishop
20/20 - The Crabb Family
What Christmas Really Means - The Erwins
Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album) - Fisk Jubilee Singers
Something Beautiful - Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
Acid for the Children: A Memoir - Flea
Alex Trebek - The Answer Is... - Ken Jennings
Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth - Rachel Maddow
Catch and Kill - Ronan Farrow
Charlotte's Web (E.B. White) - Meryl Streep (& Full cast)
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Black Hole Rainbow - Shawn Everett & Ivan Wayman, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Devon Gilfillian)
Expectations- Gary Paczosa & Mike Robinson, engineers; Paul Blakemore, mastering engineer (Katie Pruitt)
Hyperspace - Drew Brown, Andrew Coleman, Shawn Everett, Serban Ghenea, David Greenbaum, Jaycen Joshua & Mike Larson, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Beck)
Jaime - Shawn Everett, engineer; Shawn Everett, mastering engineer (Brittany Howard)
25 Trips - Shani Gandhi & Gary Paczosa, engineers; Adam Grover, mastering engineer (Sierra Hull)
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
Dave Cobb
Flying Lotus
Andrew Watt
Best Remixed Recording
Do You Ever (Rac Mix) - Rac, Remixer (Phil Good)
Imaginary Friends (Morgan Page Remix) - Morgan Page, Remixer (Deadmau5)
Praying for You (Louie Vega Main Remix) - Louie Vega, Remixer (Jasper Street Co.)
Roses (Imanbek Remix) - Imanbek Zeikenov, Remixer (Saint Jhn)
Young & Alive (Bazzi Vs. Haywyre Remix) - Haywyre, remixer (Bazzi)
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Danielpour: The Passion Of Yeshua - Bernd Gottinger, engineer (JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass, Adam Luebke, UCLA Chamber Singers, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus)
Gershwin: Porgy And Bess - David Frost & John Kerswell, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (David Robertson, Eric Owens, Angel Blue, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Chorus)
Hynes: Fields - Kyle Pyke, engineer; Jesse Lewis & Kyle Pyke, mastering engineers (Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion)
Ives: Complete Symphonies - Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic)
Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, 'Babi Yar' - David Frost & Charlie Post, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra)
Producer of the Year, Classical
Blanton Alspaugh
David Frost
Jesse Lewis
Dmitriy Lipay
Elaine Martone