Elton John partners with TikTok for World AIDS Day livestream

Elton John is teaming up with bosses at TikTok via his AIDS Foundation for a special partnership on World AIDS Day (01Dec20).



The broadcast, hosted by British presenter Reggie Yates, will launch at 7pm GMT on the Rocket Man star's TikTok channel and will include guest appearances from Sam Smith, Rina Sawayama and Sam Fender.



Elton and his husband David Furnish will also be appearing during the broadcast, with the musician sharing in an announcement: “I’m excited to recognise World AIDS Day with TikTok and my Foundation this year to celebrate the progress that we’ve made and mark what we can do collectively to end the AIDS epidemic.



“HIV may seem a disease of the past, especially with COVID-19 in the headlines but it still affects everyone. We all need to care about HIV and end the discrimination around this disease.



"There’s a great line-up for our TikTok Live to break down the myths around HIV, talk about safe sex, and ensure that young people know how to protect themselves and others.”



Rich Waterworth, General Manager at TikTok U.K. and Europe, adds the platform is proud to support Elton and his important work.



"We stand with everyone who is living with this disease and know TikTokers will join us in backing this cause," he said.