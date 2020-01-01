Trevor Noah to host 2021 Grammy Awards

Comedian Trevor Noah will host the 2021 Grammy Awards.

The Daily Show presenter was announced as the person set to take the reins for the 63rd edition of the music prizegiving on 31 January, bosses at the Recording Academy announced on Tuesday.

It will be the South African funnyman's first time hosting the ceremony, taking over from last year's host Alicia Keys.

In a statement, he said: "Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the Grammys have refused to have me sing or be nominated for best pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event.

"I think as a one-time Grammy nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder, I'm not trying to catch Corona). See you at the 63rd Grammys!"

Noah's hosting gig was announced hours before the Grammy nominees were revealed on Tuesday.

The ceremony will air on U.S. network CBS, with details of the event and how it will be affected by the Covid-19 pandemic yet to be decided.