Lianne La Havas and Mahalia among nominees for 2020 MOBO Awards

The biggest celebration of Black music and culture is returning after a two-year hiatus on December 9, with a virtual ceremony streamed live on YouTube from 7pm GMT, and main show broadcast on BBC One from 10.45pm.
The 2020 shortlist is dominated by rapper Nines, who has bagged five nominations, including Best Male Act, Album Of The Year for 'Crabs In A Bucket' and Video Of The Year for ‘Clout’.
The 30-year-old star faces fierce competition from Stormzy, AJ Tracey, J Hus, Headie One and Young T & Bugsey in the Best Male Act category.
Lianne and Mahalia ('Love and Compromise'), meanwhile, will contest with Nines, J Hus ('Big Conspiracy') and Stormzy ('Heavy Is The Head') for Album of the Year.
While in the Best Female Act category, the pair are up against FKA twigs, Ms Banks, Tiana Major9 and Darkoo.
Lianne, Mahalia and Tiana Major9 have also received a nod each for Best R&B/Soul Act, along with Michael Kiwanuka and WSTRN.
This year, there are some new categories, including Best Music Producer, Best Performance in a TV Show / Film and Best Media Personality.
The virtual broadcast will also see performances from the likes of Headie One with M Huncho, Ms Banks, Tiwa Savage and Kojey Radical, with more artists set to be announced in due course.
Maya Jama and Chunkz are set to co-host the evening's proceedings.
MOBO Founder, Kanya King, said: “Recognising the unique role the MOBO Awards plays for so many, and the challenging year we find ourselves in, it is now more important than ever to be there and to continue the rich history of showcasing the very best of Black music and culture. We are proud to partner with YouTube and the BBC to bring this year’s celebration to millions of music fans, and continue to uplift creative voices here in the UK and around the world. A special thanks to Arts Council England, ISAW IT First and Accenture for supporting us on this journey - we see you!”
Head to voting.mobo.com to see the full list of nominees and to cast your vote.
An abridged list of the 2020 MOBO Award nominations is:
Album Of The Year
J Hus – 'Big Conspiracy'
Stormzy – 'Heavy Is the Head'
Mahalia – 'Love and Compromise'
Nines – 'Crabs in a Bucket'
Lianne La Havas – 'Lianne La Havas'
Best Male Act
Headie One
J Hus
Stormzy
Nines
AJ Tracey
Young T & Bugsey
Best Female Act
Lianne La Havas
Ms Banks
Tiana Major9
Mahalia
Darkoo
FKA twigs
Song Of The Year:
Young T & Bugsey – Don’t Rush (feat Headie One)
Digga D – Woi
Darkoo – Gangsta (feat One Acen)
Tion Wayne – I Dunno (feat Stormzy & Dutchavelli)
Abra Cadabra – On Deck
Best Newcomer
Aitch
Alicai Harley
Darkoo
Dutchavelli
Ivorian Doll
M1llionz
Miraa May
Pa Salieu
Shaybo
Tiana Major9
M Huncho
Loski
Video Of The Year
Bree Runway – 'Apeshit' (directed by Will Hooper)
Nines – 'Clout' (directed by Charlie Di Placido)
NSG – 'Lupita '(directed by Kevin Hudson)
Jorja Smith – 'By Any Means' (directed by Otis Dominique)
Knucks – Home (directed by Ray Fiasco)
Kojey Radical – 20/20 (directed by Charlie Di Placido)
Best R&B/Soul Act
Wstrn
Tiana Major9
Michael Kiwanuka
Mahalia
Lianne La Havas
Best Hip-Hop Act
J Hus
Nines
Ms Banks
D-Block Europe
Krept & Konan
Potter Payper
Best Grime Act
Ghetts
P Money
Manga Saint Hilare
Capo Lee
JME
Best International Act
Burna Boy
Drake
Koffee
Megan Thee Stallion
Pop Smoke
Popcaan
Roddy Ricch
Rema
Shenseaa
Summer Walker
HER
Lil Baby