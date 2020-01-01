NEWS Lianne La Havas and Mahalia among nominees for 2020 MOBO Awards Newsdesk Share with :





The biggest celebration of Black music and culture is returning after a two-year hiatus on December 9, with a virtual ceremony streamed live on YouTube from 7pm GMT, and main show broadcast on BBC One from 10.45pm.



The 2020 shortlist is dominated by rapper Nines, who has bagged five nominations, including Best Male Act, Album Of The Year for 'Crabs In A Bucket' and Video Of The Year for ‘Clout’.



The 30-year-old star faces fierce competition from Stormzy, AJ Tracey, J Hus, Headie One and Young T & Bugsey in the Best Male Act category.



Lianne and Mahalia ('Love and Compromise'), meanwhile, will contest with Nines, J Hus ('Big Conspiracy') and Stormzy ('Heavy Is The Head') for Album of the Year.



While in the Best Female Act category, the pair are up against FKA twigs, Ms Banks, Tiana Major9 and Darkoo.



Lianne, Mahalia and Tiana Major9 have also received a nod each for Best R&B/Soul Act, along with Michael Kiwanuka and WSTRN.



This year, there are some new categories, including Best Music Producer, Best Performance in a TV Show / Film and Best Media Personality.



The virtual broadcast will also see performances from the likes of Headie One with M Huncho, Ms Banks, Tiwa Savage and Kojey Radical, with more artists set to be announced in due course.



Maya Jama and Chunkz are set to co-host the evening's proceedings.



MOBO Founder, Kanya King, said: “Recognising the unique role the MOBO Awards plays for so many, and the challenging year we find ourselves in, it is now more important than ever to be there and to continue the rich history of showcasing the very best of Black music and culture. We are proud to partner with YouTube and the BBC to bring this year’s celebration to millions of music fans, and continue to uplift creative voices here in the UK and around the world. A special thanks to Arts Council England, ISAW IT First and Accenture for supporting us on this journey - we see you!”



Head to voting.mobo.com to see the full list of nominees and to cast your vote.



An abridged list of the 2020 MOBO Award nominations is:



Album Of The Year

J Hus – 'Big Conspiracy'

Stormzy – 'Heavy Is the Head'

Mahalia – 'Love and Compromise'

Nines – 'Crabs in a Bucket'

Lianne La Havas – 'Lianne La Havas'



Best Male Act

Headie One

J Hus

Stormzy

Nines

AJ Tracey

Young T & Bugsey



Best Female Act

Lianne La Havas

Ms Banks

Tiana Major9

Mahalia

Darkoo

FKA twigs



Song Of The Year:

Young T & Bugsey – Don’t Rush (feat Headie One)

Digga D – Woi

Darkoo – Gangsta (feat One Acen)

Tion Wayne – I Dunno (feat Stormzy & Dutchavelli)

Abra Cadabra – On Deck



Best Newcomer

Aitch

Alicai Harley

Darkoo

Dutchavelli

Ivorian Doll

M1llionz

Miraa May

Pa Salieu

Shaybo

Tiana Major9

M Huncho

Loski



Video Of The Year

Bree Runway – 'Apeshit' (directed by Will Hooper)

Nines – 'Clout' (directed by Charlie Di Placido)

NSG – 'Lupita '(directed by Kevin Hudson)

Jorja Smith – 'By Any Means' (directed by Otis Dominique)

Knucks – Home (directed by Ray Fiasco)

Kojey Radical – 20/20 (directed by Charlie Di Placido)



Best R&B/Soul Act

Wstrn

Tiana Major9

Michael Kiwanuka

Mahalia

Lianne La Havas



Best Hip-Hop Act

J Hus

Nines

Ms Banks

D-Block Europe

Krept & Konan

Potter Payper



Best Grime Act

Ghetts

P Money

Manga Saint Hilare

Capo Lee

JME



Best International Act

Burna Boy

Drake

Koffee

Megan Thee Stallion

Pop Smoke

Popcaan

Roddy Ricch

Rema

Shenseaa

Summer Walker

HER

Lil Baby