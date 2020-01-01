Mariah Carey back on the U.S. charts with Christmas classic

Mariah Carey's festive classic All I Want for Christmas Is You is back on the U.S. charts a year after setting records by topping the countdown for three weeks.

The 1994 song returns to the Billboard Hot 100 at number 29, thanks to 11.7 million U.S. streams and over 4,000 downloads sold.

Last year, All I Want for Christmas is You became only the second holiday hit to reign at number one since The Chipmunk Song by The Chipmunks & David Seville spent four weeks at the top in December 1958.

Mariah's tune also became the first number one of the 2020 New Year, making her the first artist to have ranked at the top of the Hot 100 in four decades - the 1990s, 2000s, 2010s, and 2020s.

The track, which is expected to be another huge hit for Mariah again this Christmas, has also re-entered the Top 40 singles chart in the U.K. It's currently placed at 31 but is likely to surge upwards as the holidays approach.

Festive songs have hit the charts earlier than ever this year, with Martin Talbot, chief executive of the Official Charts Company in the U.K., explaining, "After what has been a year to forget for the vast majority of us, it also seems to be the year when Christmas is starting earlier than ever - with Christmas songs surging stronger and earlier than we've ever seen in the past. This says volumes for the power of song - and Christmas songs in particular - to raise our spirits at even the most challenging of times."