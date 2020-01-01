NEWS Billie Joe Armstrong: Green Day have 'a lot of options' with releasing new music Newsdesk Share with :





Billie Joe Armstrong has admitted Green Day have "a lot of options" with releasing new music.



The 'American Idiot' hitmaker - who has been dropping regular 'No Fun Mondays' cover songs throughout the coronavirus pandemic and will unveil the full collection on November 27 - admitted the band could work on some new material despite their 13th record 'Father of All Motherf******' coming out earlier this year.



Asked about the possibility of Green Day working on a new LP, he told NME: "It’s possible.



"Whether we do a full-length album or an EP or just a song, we have a lot of different options. It’s a matter of whenever the right moment happens.



"That’s the beauty of the way you can put music out these days. You don’t have to wait for any gatekeeper to tell you that the timing is right.”



Billie Joe revealed he's been keeping creative, and his 'No Fun Mondays' sessions allow him to "keep the momentum going" during times when his own songwriting might be drying up.



He explained: "I’ve been writing a lot. I’m always putting something together, whether it’s a full demo in my small studio or just some voice notes on my phone.



"The great thing about this is that if I ever feel creatively blocked, I can just do a cover – just to keep the momentum going."



He noted his more recent material feels "more self-deprecating", but there is still room for a "social commentary twist".



He added: "With the new stuff that I’m writing, I don’t know – a lot of it is kind of more self-deprecating and funny.

"Not that I’m doing a comedy record or anything.



"On one hand it feels autobiographical and funny, but on the other when you look at it you can put a social commentary twist to it.”