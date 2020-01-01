Kanye West turned Kim Kardashian birthday poem into track Lost In The World

Kanye West's song Lost In The World started life as a poem he had written for his wife Kim Kardashian's 30th birthday.

Kim shared the story behind the track via Instagram as she celebrated the 10th anniversary of the rapper's fifth album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy project, on which Lost In The World features.

"Happy 10 year anniversary to Kanye's 'My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy' album," she wrote.

"For those that don't know the story behind 'Lost In The World'... Kanye couldn't come up with some of the lyrics but then realized he had them in a poem he had written me that was my birthday card he gave me for my 30th birthday. He took the poem he wrote me and made it the song."

Kim, 40, shared photos of the hand-drawn card Kanye had given her for her milestone birthday, which featured stick figures of the couple on one side, and the poem which formed the lyrics to his Bon Iver collaboration on the other side.