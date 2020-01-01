NEWS Kylie Minogue joining Dua Lipa at Studio 2054 livestream gig Newsdesk Share with :





Kylie Minogue will join Dua Lipa for her Studio 2054 livestream event on Friday.

The Australian pop superstar will duet with the New Rules singer during the much-anticipated warehouse gig.



"I am beyond excited to reveal that the legendary Kylie will be performing with me," Dua tells The Sun.



"She is one of my all-time heroes and female artists and the idea of collaborating with her is what pure dreams are made of. I adored her headlining show at Glastonbury and can't wait for her to join us at Studio 2054."



Kylie will join FKA Twigs, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin for the Studio 2054 event.



The news of the Kylie duet comes just after Dua impressed with a performance of Levitating at the American Music Awards 2020 on Sunday night, where she won Favorite Song - Pop/Rock for Don't Start Now.



It's been a busy month for the 25-year-old Londoner; she also released her long-awaited Prisoner collaboration with fellow pop powerhouse, Miley Cyrus.