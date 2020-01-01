NEWS Shawn Mendes and manager launch TV and film production company Newsdesk Share with :





Shawn Mendes and his manager Andrew Gertler have partnered for Permanent Content - a new film and television production company.



The singer-songwriter and Gertler will develop scripted and documentary projects “focused on issues that impact or are important to today’s youth” under the moniker, with the Netflix Original documentary, In Wonder, detailing Mendes’ rise to fame, their first offering.



“I’m so excited for the launch of Permanent Content, with the Netflix documentary as our first project, and so many more exciting things we’re working on,” Mendes said reported Variety.



“Our goal is to create content that motivates and inspires people, by elevating young voices that are making change in the world around us, and highlighting the issues dearest to them.”



Gertler added: “We’ve been hard at work for years assembling the right projects and partners to launch Permanent Content with. Working hand in hand with Shawn, his foundation, Anonymous Content, and some other amazing producing partners, we have some really exciting projects in the works, with the goal of making an impact and leaving a permanent mark.”



Additional projects will be developed via a joint venture with Anonymous Content.



In Wonder debuts on Netflix on Monday, ahead of the release of Mendes' fourth album, Wonder, on 4 December.