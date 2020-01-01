NEWS Geri Horner’s rescue horse gave her courage to return to the stage with the Spice Girls Newsdesk Share with :





Geri Horner’s rescue horse Beauty helped her find courage to tour again with the Spice Girls.



In the latest instalment of her Rainbow Woman YouTube series, titled Beauty, Courage, Freedom, the Spice Up Your Life hitmaker admits that, she'd reached a point in her life where she "wasn’t sure where I belong".



“I gave my life 100 per cent to music,” says the 48-year-old. “And then when I got to my thirties, I found it so difficult because the teenage bravado had run out and I wasn’t sure where I belong.



“When I found Beauty, I got my courage back. (When I’m out riding) I’m no other identity other than just a woman on a horse feeling brave – that’s it. And sometimes it just feels amazing to feel that.”



She continues: “Stepping out on stage with the Spice Girls again, I felt, ‘You know what? It’s alright’. The feeling of wanting to connect, the feeling of freedom and joy was greater than the fear. And I think Beauty taught me that.”



Alongside the new episode, Geri will release her latest single, Travelling Light, which premieres on YouTube on Tuesday.



Of the tune, she says it's one of her favourites as a songwriter.



"It’s about changing, pushing through the darkness into the light," she explained. "Ironically, I wasn’t travelling light when I wrote it. I was seven-months pregnant, carrying an eight-pound baby walking up four flights of stairs to get to the studio."



Geri is mum to son Montague, three, with husband Christian Horner, and teenage daughter Bluebell, 14, from her romance with Sacha Gervasi.