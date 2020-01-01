NEWS Mandy Moore 'lost a bunch of weight' in early pregnancy with morning sickness Newsdesk Share with :





Mandy Moore was worried about her health when she lost a lot of weight after battling morning sickness during the early days of her pregnancy.



In September, the 36-year-old announced on Instagram that she was expecting a baby boy with her musician husband Taylor Goldsmith, and shared a sweet black-and-white snap of her and Taylor cradling her baby bump.



The This Is Us star has now confessed that she suffered from serious food aversions at the beginning of her pregnancy and she had constant nausea, causing her to lose weight rather than gain it.



"I was really sick in the beginning," she shared on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show. "I was super sick but I was home, so I didn't have to miss out on work. I don't know how women do it. I literally woke up and was sick all day long.



"I couldn't eat, I lost a bunch of weight. I just stayed in bed all day. But luckily, I know that's not the case for everybody, that it sometimes can persevere for the entire pregnancy."



The singer/actress is thankful that part of her pregnancy journey is now over, and is now feeling back to her normal self.



"So I'm lucky that that kind of trailed off, and I feel much better now, but beyond that, I feel like I had my energy back and feeling good. Like nope, no complaints," she smiled.