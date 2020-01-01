NEWS Jason Derulo: 'I’m sleeping more so I feel like I’m sharper' Newsdesk Share with :





Jason Derulo joined Fleur East on her Saturday show on Hits Radio to talk about his new single 'Love Not War', why he is still enjoying lockdown and what it was like spending more than $100K on drinks a few weeks ago.



Jason made the headlines after he bought drinks for an entire bar, spending a huge amount of money explaining, "In life there are certain things that you do, that either make you happy or that make other people around you happy.



“And I think happiness is a very important part of life. I don't have a million cars, and there's a bunch of cars on my driveway that I don't drive, but if I could create happiness for myself and people around me, I think that's really important," he explained.



The pop star continued, "I was celebrating a Number 1 song right, and I was at a restaurant and it's COVID time. It's a very expensive restaurant. If I can take a second and dig deep in my pocket and have a night for the entire restaurant, I think that's a beautiful thing."



He went on to explain it was a night where they could all celebrate together, although he admitted some people might not have appreciated it. “It was just a night that we could all share and celebrate together, I mean I probably paid for some people that didn’t really care at all!”



The singer also told how he has enjoyed being in lockdown, with more time at home to feel grounded, confessing he's been having more time to sleep, so he's been sharper, and it's given him a sense of his own space. “Spending so much time at home has allowed me to be grounded and have a sense of my own space which I didn’t have for a lot of years, doing so much travelling it’s just hard to get your bearings anywhere…Nobody told me that this is what it’s like to be in the crib, waking up in your own bed I’m like yo, this is crazy!...I also have more time to sleep, I’m sleeping more so I feel like I’m sharper. It’s a different me…It’s been really refreshing.”



Jason also explained how when things go back to normal, he probably won't travel so much, although he still enjoys performing. “I don’t think I’m going to be travel with that same intensity, but obviously performing is my favourite thing to do in the world so I definitely want to go and do that but it just has to be disseminated correctly.”



