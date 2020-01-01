NEWS Miley Cyrus: I am not the person I was yesterday' Newsdesk Share with :





Miley Cyrus joins Zane Lowe on Apple Music to discuss her seventh studio album ‘Plastic Hearts’ due out this Friday.



Miley Cyrus Tells Apple Music She's A New Person Each Day...

I am not the person I was yesterday. Last night sitting behind you, cutting with Stevie Nicks on the phone, that changed me forever. Everything changes me forever and I'll never be who I was yesterday. In a way, every night before I go to sleep, I say goodbye to myself in a way, because it's like that person's done. There's like a sadness to it sometimes because I do evolve really quickly because I'm very absorbent. Like I just take everything in.



Miley Cyrus Tells Apple Music About Moving In and Out of Sobriety…

Well, I, like a lot of people, being completely honest, during the pandemic fell off and felt really a lot of ... and I would never sit here and go, "I've been f-king sober," and I didn't, and I fell off and I realized that I now am back on sobriety, two weeks sober, and I feel like I really accepted that time. One of the things I've used is don't get furious, get curious. So don't be mad at yourself, but ask yourself, "What happened?"



So I didn't choose to make a statement. I think that somehow ... I remember it was like a couple months ago and I was doing an interview and the conversation just came up and I think I said it, just like I'm talking to you, and sometimes I forget because like - it might've been, like a real conversation. Like how I said right now, "Listen, I f-ked up. I wasn't sober over the last couple months." To me, it was a f-k up because I'm not a moderation person, and I don't think that everyone has to be f-king sober. I think everyone has to do what is best for them. I don't have a problem with drinking. I have a problem with the decisions I make once I go pass that level of ... I've just been wanting to wake up 100%, 100% of the time.



I'm very disciplined. Yeah, very disciplined. That's why it's never easy, but it's pretty easy for me to be sober or in and out of sobriety because it's like the day I don't want to f-king do it anymore, I don't. The day that I do, I do. You know? But when I don't want to it just is. I'm just very disciplined.



Miley Cyrus Tells Apple Music About Enjoying Sadness…

And I have the artist torture thing going on too sometimes, where I'm a little conflict seeking because it's creative. That's another thing. I like to feel sad sometimes. I really like it. And I really liked to feel happy. I really like to feel. I like it because it's inspiring to me.



Miley Cyrus Tells Apple Music About The Aftermath of Her House Burning Down…

Dude, I mean, part of you wants to just start digging through ashes and find whatever is left. So part of you wants to do that, and part of you creates the walls and what was there and you can almost see pictures. I mean, part of you, I guess, it's muscle memory of some kind starts putting it all back together again. Then a part of you is very peaceful. I also am very fortunate because I knew that I would have someplace to go that I would not be displaced. My security is fine, and I know that about my life, I never stopped being grateful for that. My life is extremely unique and I sometimes feel overly fortunate. I had my own guilt with that, you know? So being there, there was a sense of peace knowing that there was nothing I could do about it because there's times where me wanting to control has been able for me to create this authentic brand.I never do anything that I don't want to do, my music is exactly what I want it to be... being in control, a lot of the time, works in my favour, but being obsessed with control can also be really damaging to just being in what the plan that the above has for you. So I battled with that, but more so I really felt at peace knowing that there's nothing I can do about it and I've taken that peace and I try to find that space because there's a billion other times in your life that there's going to be nothing that you can do about it. The having that freedom now of not being ... just so in love with control has been really good for me.



Miley Cyrus Tells Apple Music About Love, Relationships, and Loss…

So now we have to go through and like, now I'm not a vague person anymore. You'd have to go through and dissect that because, in a way, the relationships that I get to create, and I know what kind of relationship most people are talking about because our f-king minds and our lives revolve around love. It's all we want. But when you can see all the different types of love that you have in your life, at times, it's lonely and I get that and I get wanting to have partnership and I get that people want to create families and I really get the longing for love and for... But to me, and only to me, it's an honour to find it, but animals pair up, it's instinctual. It's not again, a choice. That's programming.



And I try to not be a total servant to the programming because that to me is ingrained and embedded. And probably every woman in my family line before me probably had someone, had kids so that's ingrained in me, but I don't actually have that idea. So if I can disconnect from, "Well, that's what I'm supposed to want, but I don't. And I'm okay with it." And I do. But sitting here right now, I'm just happy to sit here with you. There's nothing that I'm like, "Well, if I had this, it would be better." It's like, it always would be. It's always going to be better. And what I've also learned is like, when someone is talking about timing and he's like, "Well, this isn't a good time for that." It's never a good time. It's never a good time for your house to burn down. It's never a good time to go through a divorce. It's never a good time for your grandma to die. It's never a good time. It's going to happen when it happens and acceptance and it's not going to be easy, and I've made myself sit in discomfort lately and loneliness.



Miley Cyrus On Refusing to Compartmentalise...

I will really turn off all my devices, everything in my house, no TVs, no phone, no computer, nothing, no music. And just sit and let it come up because it will. And it hurts. It's excruciating. And I did it probably three nights ago and sobbed by myself. And I felt so good the next day, because you cannot do this forever. And we live in a society where we're asked to just compartmentalise, compartmentalise, compartmentalise.



Miley Cyrus Tells Apple Music How The Pandemic Revealed Larger Inequalities in Society...

People originally, I think it was said that Coronavirus was going to be an equalizer. I disagree fully. It showed the divide. It showed health is wealth. It showed the inequality. It showed the injustice. And I think it was just an eye-opener. And I think all the issues that came to the surface, they've been bubbling. This volcano was bound to erupt.