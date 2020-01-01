NEWS Michael Ball & Alfie Boe take on BTS for UK Number 1 album Newsdesk Share with :





Michael Ball & Alfie Boe are on course for their third UK Number 1 album together but have Korean boyband BTS to overcome to secure the top spot.



Renowned singer and broadcaster Ball and acclaimed tenor Boe are at Number 1 on this week’s Official Chart Update with their fourth album and first festive collection Together at Christmas. The holiday album currently has the most CD sales so far this week and has an overall lead of over 7,000 chart sales.



Ball & Boe’s three previous LPs all reached the Top 2, with first and second albums Together and Together Again reaching Number 1, and third set Back Together topping out at Number 2.



BTS are at Number 2 with their fifth Korean-language studio album BE, which is the most downloaded album of the week so far, plus the most-streamed new release. Following its release on vinyl last week, Folklore by Taylor Swift rebounds from last week’s Number 36 to Number 3 midweek.



Last week’s chart-topper Power Up from AC/DC drops to 4, while Iron Maiden live album Nights Of The Dead - Legacy Of The Beast rounds out the midweek Top 5 at 5.



Neil Diamond and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra’s Classic Diamonds shines at Number 6, reissued Pink Floyd live album Delicate Sound of Thunder rumbles at Number 7, and another live album Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds’ Idiot Prayer: Nick Cave Alone is at Number 8.



Wakefield indie-rock band The Cribs are heading for a sixth UK Top 40 album with Night Network (12), US easy listening singer Josh Groban is in pursuit of a Top 20 debut for In Harmony (13) and a new entry is on the cards for British-Australian comedian Tim Minchin’s first album Apart Together (14). A 20th anniversary vinyl reissue of Coldplay’s debut album Parachutes is also in line for the Top 20 (17).



The deluxe release of The Kanneh-Masons’ first family album Carnival could see the album return to the Top 40 at Number 21, Jamie Cullum yuletide album The Pianoman at Christmas is sleigh-riding to Number 23, Elvis Presley’s From Elvis in Nashville is new at Number 31, David Bowie live album No Trendy Réchauffé is at Number 36.