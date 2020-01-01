Hilary Duff in quarantine after being exposed to Covid-19

Pregnant actress Hilary Duff has been forced into quarantine after being exposed to Covid-19.

The Lizzie McGuire star told fans on Instagram she's currently in isolation from friends and family after possibly coming into contact with someone who has coronavirus.

"Exposed to COVID. Quarantine day 2. FML (f**k my life)," she captioned a photo of herself looking annoyed.

In a separate post, Hilary shared a selfie of herself in bed with Cazzie David's new book, No One Asked for This: Essays, and wrote: "Just me and Cazzie. Cazzie and I."

The Younger actress announced in October that she's expecting her third child, captioning a video also featuring husband Matthew Koma: "We are growing!!! Mostly me..."

The couple shares two-year-old daughter Banks, while Hilary is also mum to eight-year-old son Luca from her previous marriage to Mike Comrie.