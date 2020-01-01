NEWS Amazon Music UK reveal 2021 ‘Ones To Watch’ list Newsdesk Share with :





Alfie Templeman, Baby Queen, Biig Piig, Bree Runway, Griff, Holly Humberstone, Ivorian Doll, JOESEF, Olivia Dean, Pa Salieu + more handpicked by the UK Amazon Music Programming Team as destined for big things in 2021



Amazon Music UK today announce their 2021 ‘Ones to Watch’ list, the rising stars in music tipped for future superstardom, as selected by the streaming service’s expert Programming Team.



The 25 artists - a mix of exciting newcomers and emerging talent, to those already making considerable buzz within their scenes and tastemaker circles - span a wide range of genres and musical styles to reflect a broad palette of talent on the cusp of greatness that will receive significant support and promotion from Amazon Music across the next year.



The Amazon Music ‘Ones to Watch 2021’ list are (in alphabetical order): Alfie Templeman, Baby Queen, Berwyn, Biig Piig, Bklava, Bree Runway, Christy, Cleopatrick, Dan D’Lion, Dutchavelli, Eli Brown, George Moir, Girl in Red, Griff, Holly Humberstone, India Jordan, Ivorian Doll, JOESEF, Kamal, Mysie, Olivia Dean, Pa Salieu, Sharna Bass, Tamera and Zoe Wees.



Chris Helsen, Head of Programming, Amazon Music UK says: “Our ‘Ones to Watch’ list is a snapshot of the new music landscape for the year ahead, and the artists from across the musical spectrum that we believe are destined for great things. Formulating the list is always exciting, but each year the quality of emerging artists seems to get better and better. Supporting new talent is something Amazon Music is particularly passionate about so we can’t wait to introduce these artists to even more fans through our playlists, stations and more.”



This annual list is one of many ways Amazon Music continues to support and nurture new musical talent. Amazon Music’s global developing artist programme ‘Breakthrough’ provides long-term, customised global plans for emerging artists during crucial moments in their careers. This support includes: video and audio content, global marketing, increased visibility across Amazon Music’s playlists and programming and high-profile Amazon Original tracks available only on Amazon Music. Amazon Music also champions UK artists globally through curated playlists like ‘+44’ - Amazon Music’s brand dedicated to representing the sound of the UK, spotlighting and celebrating the best UK rap, R&B, grime, drill and afrobeats music and the artists behind it.



The ‘Ones to Watch’ 2021 artists will be supported through prominent placements across Amazon Music’s playlists and stations over the next year, along with an additional focus on new releases and further partnership opportunities to be announced in 2021.



Listen to the Ones to Watch playlist HERE or simply ask, “Alexa, play the Ones to Watch 2021 playlist” via the Amazon Music app for iOS and Android and on Alexa-enabled devices.



Artists including Celeste, Beabadoobee, Maisie Peters, Koffee, Arlo Parks and Joy Crookes featured on the 2020 Ones to Watch list; all of whom went on to have an exceptional year, whilst alumni of the list since its inception in 2017 include AJ Tracey, Dave, Ray BLK, The Amazons, Jorja Smith, Mabel, Billie Eilish, Sam Fender, Bugzy Malone, slowthai and L Devine.