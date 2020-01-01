NEWS Taylor Swift and The Weeknd top American Music Awards Newsdesk Share with :





Taylor Swift and The Weeknd were triple winners at the 2020 American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night.



The Weeknd kicked off the big show by landing best soul/R&B album for After Hours, which he dedicated to "the late, great Prince", and he later added Favorite Male Artist - Soul/R&B, and Favorite Song - Soul/R&B for Heartless to his haul.



However, he lost out on the top prize of Artist of the Year to Swift, who also scored Favorite Female Artist - Pop/Rock and Favorite Music Video for Cardigan, and delivered her acceptance speech remotely from her old studio, revealing she had been busy re-recording her first six albums in a bid to reclaim the rights to her music following Scooter Braun's purchase and subsequent sale of her masters.



"The reason I'm not there tonight is I'm actually re-recording all of my old music in the studio where I originally recorded it, so it's been amazing, I can't wait for you to hear it," she said.



Meanwhile, Doja Cat was a two-time winner during the televised portion of the awards, taking home New Artist of the Year and Favorite Female Artist - Soul/R&B, and Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber had double the reason to celebrate after claiming Collaboration of the Year and Favorite Song - Country for 10,000 Hours.



K-Pop superstars BTS also had a big night, picking up their second consecutive win for Favorite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock and closing out the event from their native South Korea with their latest track Life Goes On, and their mega hit Dynamite.



Bieber opened the ceremony with a song medley, and teamed up with Shawn Mendes to stage the live debut of their new single, Monster.



The American Music Awards, voted for by fans, was hosted by Taraji P. Henson from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, where other performance highlights included Megan Thee Stallion, Katy Perry and Darius Rucker, Bell Biv DeVoe, and Jennifer Lopez and Maluma, who turned up the heat with steamy renditions of Pa' Ti and Lonely.



The main list of winners from the televised ceremony is:



Artist of the Year:

Taylor Swift



New Artist of the Year:

Doja Cat



Collaboration of the Year:

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber - 10,000 Hours



Favorite Music Video:

Taylor Swift - Cardigan



Favorite Female Artist - Pop/Rock:

Taylor Swift



Favorite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock:

BTS



Favorite Song - Pop/Rock:

Dua Lipa - Don't Start Now



Favorite Song - Country:

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber - 10,000 Hours



Favorite Song - Rap/Hip-Hop:

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - WAP



Favorite Male Artist - Soul/R&B:

The Weeknd



Favorite Female Artist - Soul/R&B:

Doja Cat



Favorite Album - Soul/R&B:

The Weeknd - After Hours



Favorite Song - Soul/R&B:

The Weeknd - Heartless



Favorite Female Artist - Latin:

Becky G



Favorite Album - Latin:

Bad Bunny - YHLQMDLG