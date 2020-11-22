NEWS Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Dan + Shay big winners at American Music Awards Newsdesk Share with :





The 'Shake It Off' hitmaker was crowned Artist of the Year at the ceremony on Sunday night (22.11.20), and also won Favourite Female Artist (Pop/Rock) and Favourite Music Video for ‘cardigan’.



During her acceptance speech for Artist of the Year, the 30-year-old pop superstar - who made history as the artist with the most AMAs wins, bringing her total to 32 - explained her absence was down to being tucked away in the studio re-recording her first five albums, which Scooter Braun acquired last year in a $300 million deal with Big Machine Label Group and sold last week.



Taylor said: "Oh hey guys, thank you so much for this!



"This is a fan-voted award, which means so much to me.



"You guys have been beyond wonderful all the years of my career but especially this one when we've been so far apart, and we haven't been able to see each other in concert. I still feel really connected to you through the music. Your reaction to folklore and all the ways in which your imagination honoured that album ... I just love you so much. I'm really, really lucky because of you."



Taylor then added that she's "re-recording all of my old music in the studio where I originally recorded it."

She continued: "It's been amazing, and I can't wait for you to hear it.



"Have a great night. I love you so much. Thank you, thank you, thank you!"



Other big winners on the night included The Weeknd, who took home trophies for Favourite Male Soul/R&B Artist, Favourite Soul/R&B Song for 'Heartless' and Favourite Soul/R&B Album for 'After Hours'.



Country pop duo Dan + Shay also took home three prizes for Collaboration of the Year and Favourite Country Song for '10,000 Hours' with Justin Bieber, while they were also named Favourite Duo or Group.



'Say So hitmaker Doja Cat was named Favourite New Artist of the Year and Favourite Female Artist Soul/R&B.

Harry Styles' acclaimed solo album, 'Fine Line' was crowned Favourite Album (Pop/Rock), beating The Weeknd's 'After Hours' and Taylor’s 'folklore'.



Justin Bieber was crowned Favourite Male Artist, while Megan Thee Stallion collected the prize for Favourite Song Rap/Hip-Hop for her controversial 'WAP' collaboration featuring Cardi B.



The star-studded ceremony - which was hosted by Taraji P. Henson live from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles - saw a number of show-stopping performances from the likes of Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, The Weeknd, Megan Thee Stallion, Nelly, and BTS.



The 2020 American Music Awards winners are:



Artist Of The Year

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Taylor Swift – winner

The Weeknd



New Artist Of The Year

Lewis Capaldi

Doja Cat – winner

DaBaby

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Megan Thee Stallion



Collaboration Of The Year

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – ‘WAP’

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – ‘Rockstar’

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber – ’10,000 Hours’ – winner

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande – ‘Rain On Me’

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé – ‘Savage (Remix)’



Favourite Social Artist

BTS – winner

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

NCT 12



Favourite Music Video

Doja Cat – ‘Say So’

Future ft. Drake – ‘Life Is Good’

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande – ‘Rain On Me’

Taylor Swift – ‘Cardigan’ – winner

The Weeknd – ‘Blinding Lights’



Favourite Male Artist – Pop/Rock

Justin Bieber – winner

Post Malone

The Weeknd



Favourite Female Artist – Pop/Rock

Dua Lipa

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift – winner



Favourite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock

BTS – winner

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5



Favourite Album – Pop/Rock

Harry Styles – ‘Fine Line’ – winner

Taylor Swift – ‘Folklore’

The Weeknd – ‘After Hours’



Favourite Song – Pop/Rock

Lewis Capaldi – ‘Someone You Loved’

Dua Lipa – ‘Don’t Start Now’ – winner

Post Malone – ‘Circles’

Roddy Ricch – ‘The Box’

The Weeknd – ‘Blinding Lights’



Favourite Male Artist – Country

Kane Brown – winner

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen



Favourite Female Artist – Country

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris – winner



Favourite Duo or Group – Country

Dan + Shay – winner

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion



Favourite Album – Country

Luke Combs – ‘What You See Is What You Get’

Blake Shelton – ‘Fully Loaded: God’s Country’ – winner

Morgan Wallen – ‘If I Know Me’



Favourite Song – Country

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber – ’10,000 Hours’ – winner

Maren Morris – ‘The Bones’

Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani – ‘Nobody But You’



Favourite Male Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop

DaBaby

Juice WRLD – winner

Roddy Ricch



Favourite Female Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B

Nicki Minaj – winner

Megan Thee Stallion



Favourite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop

Lil Baby – ‘My Turn’

Lil Uzi Vert – ‘Eternal Atake’

Roddy Ricch – ‘Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial’ – winner



Favourite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – ‘WAP’ – winner

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – ‘Rockstar’

Roddy Ricch – ‘The Box’



Favourite Male Artist – Soul/R&B

Chris Brown

John Legend

The Weeknd – winner



Favourite Female Artist – Soul/R&B

Jhene Aiko

Doja Cat – winner

Summer Walker



Favourite Album – Soul/R&B

Doja Cat – ‘Hot Pink’

Summer Walker – ‘Over It’

The Weeknd – ‘After Hours’ – winner



Favourite Song – Soul/R&B

Chris Brown ft. Drake – ‘No Guidance’

Summer Walker – ‘Playing Games’

The Weeknd – ‘Heartless’ – winner



Favourite Male Artist – Latin

Bad Bunny – winner

J Balvin

Ozuna



Favourite Female Artist – Latin

Becky G – winner

KAROL G

Rosalía



Favourite Album – Latin

Anuel AA – ‘Emmanuel’

Bad Bunny – ‘Las que no iban a salir’

Bad Bunny – ‘YHLQMDLG’ – winner



Favourite Song – Latin

Bad Bunny – ‘Vete’

Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin – ‘RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)’

KAROL G & Nicki Minaj – ‘Tusa’ – winner



Favourite Artist – Alternative Rock

Billie Eilish

Tame Impala

Twenty One Pilots – winner



Favourite Artist – Adult Contemporary

Lewis Capaldi

Jonas Brothers – winner

Maroon 5



Favourite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational

Lauren Daigle – winner

for KING & COUNTRY

Kanye West



Favourite Artist – EDM

Kygo

Lady Gaga – winner

Marshmello



Favourite Soundtrack

‘Birds Of Prey: The Album’ – winner

‘Frozen 2’

‘Trolls: World Tour’