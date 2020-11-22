Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Dan + Shay big winners at American Music Awards

The 'Shake It Off' hitmaker was crowned Artist of the Year at the ceremony on Sunday night (22.11.20), and also won Favourite Female Artist (Pop/Rock) and Favourite Music Video for ‘cardigan’.
During her acceptance speech for Artist of the Year, the 30-year-old pop superstar - who made history as the artist with the most AMAs wins, bringing her total to 32 - explained her absence was down to being tucked away in the studio re-recording her first five albums, which Scooter Braun acquired last year in a $300 million deal with Big Machine Label Group and sold last week.
Taylor said: "Oh hey guys, thank you so much for this!
"This is a fan-voted award, which means so much to me.
"You guys have been beyond wonderful all the years of my career but especially this one when we've been so far apart, and we haven't been able to see each other in concert. I still feel really connected to you through the music. Your reaction to folklore and all the ways in which your imagination honoured that album ... I just love you so much. I'm really, really lucky because of you."
Taylor then added that she's "re-recording all of my old music in the studio where I originally recorded it."
She continued: "It's been amazing, and I can't wait for you to hear it.
"Have a great night. I love you so much. Thank you, thank you, thank you!"
Other big winners on the night included The Weeknd, who took home trophies for Favourite Male Soul/R&B Artist, Favourite Soul/R&B Song for 'Heartless' and Favourite Soul/R&B Album for 'After Hours'.
Country pop duo Dan + Shay also took home three prizes for Collaboration of the Year and Favourite Country Song for '10,000 Hours' with Justin Bieber, while they were also named Favourite Duo or Group.
'Say So hitmaker Doja Cat was named Favourite New Artist of the Year and Favourite Female Artist Soul/R&B.
Harry Styles' acclaimed solo album, 'Fine Line' was crowned Favourite Album (Pop/Rock), beating The Weeknd's 'After Hours' and Taylor’s 'folklore'.
Justin Bieber was crowned Favourite Male Artist, while Megan Thee Stallion collected the prize for Favourite Song Rap/Hip-Hop for her controversial 'WAP' collaboration featuring Cardi B.
The star-studded ceremony - which was hosted by Taraji P. Henson live from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles - saw a number of show-stopping performances from the likes of Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, The Weeknd, Megan Thee Stallion, Nelly, and BTS.
The 2020 American Music Awards winners are:
Artist Of The Year
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
Taylor Swift – winner
The Weeknd
New Artist Of The Year
Lewis Capaldi
Doja Cat – winner
DaBaby
Lil Baby
Roddy Ricch
Megan Thee Stallion
Collaboration Of The Year
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – ‘WAP’
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – ‘Rockstar’
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber – ’10,000 Hours’ – winner
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande – ‘Rain On Me’
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé – ‘Savage (Remix)’
Favourite Social Artist
BTS – winner
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
NCT 12
Favourite Music Video
Doja Cat – ‘Say So’
Future ft. Drake – ‘Life Is Good’
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande – ‘Rain On Me’
Taylor Swift – ‘Cardigan’ – winner
The Weeknd – ‘Blinding Lights’
Favourite Male Artist – Pop/Rock
Justin Bieber – winner
Post Malone
The Weeknd
Favourite Female Artist – Pop/Rock
Dua Lipa
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift – winner
Favourite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock
BTS – winner
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Favourite Album – Pop/Rock
Harry Styles – ‘Fine Line’ – winner
Taylor Swift – ‘Folklore’
The Weeknd – ‘After Hours’
Favourite Song – Pop/Rock
Lewis Capaldi – ‘Someone You Loved’
Dua Lipa – ‘Don’t Start Now’ – winner
Post Malone – ‘Circles’
Roddy Ricch – ‘The Box’
The Weeknd – ‘Blinding Lights’
Favourite Male Artist – Country
Kane Brown – winner
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Favourite Female Artist – Country
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris – winner
Favourite Duo or Group – Country
Dan + Shay – winner
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Favourite Album – Country
Luke Combs – ‘What You See Is What You Get’
Blake Shelton – ‘Fully Loaded: God’s Country’ – winner
Morgan Wallen – ‘If I Know Me’
Favourite Song – Country
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber – ’10,000 Hours’ – winner
Maren Morris – ‘The Bones’
Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani – ‘Nobody But You’
Favourite Male Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop
DaBaby
Juice WRLD – winner
Roddy Ricch
Favourite Female Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop
Cardi B
Nicki Minaj – winner
Megan Thee Stallion
Favourite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop
Lil Baby – ‘My Turn’
Lil Uzi Vert – ‘Eternal Atake’
Roddy Ricch – ‘Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial’ – winner
Favourite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – ‘WAP’ – winner
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – ‘Rockstar’
Roddy Ricch – ‘The Box’
Favourite Male Artist – Soul/R&B
Chris Brown
John Legend
The Weeknd – winner
Favourite Female Artist – Soul/R&B
Jhene Aiko
Doja Cat – winner
Summer Walker
Favourite Album – Soul/R&B
Doja Cat – ‘Hot Pink’
Summer Walker – ‘Over It’
The Weeknd – ‘After Hours’ – winner
Favourite Song – Soul/R&B
Chris Brown ft. Drake – ‘No Guidance’
Summer Walker – ‘Playing Games’
The Weeknd – ‘Heartless’ – winner
Favourite Male Artist – Latin
Bad Bunny – winner
J Balvin
Ozuna
Favourite Female Artist – Latin
Becky G – winner
KAROL G
Rosalía
Favourite Album – Latin
Anuel AA – ‘Emmanuel’
Bad Bunny – ‘Las que no iban a salir’
Bad Bunny – ‘YHLQMDLG’ – winner
Favourite Song – Latin
Bad Bunny – ‘Vete’
Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin – ‘RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)’
KAROL G & Nicki Minaj – ‘Tusa’ – winner
Favourite Artist – Alternative Rock
Billie Eilish
Tame Impala
Twenty One Pilots – winner
Favourite Artist – Adult Contemporary
Lewis Capaldi
Jonas Brothers – winner
Maroon 5
Favourite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational
Lauren Daigle – winner
for KING & COUNTRY
Kanye West
Favourite Artist – EDM
Kygo
Lady Gaga – winner
Marshmello
Favourite Soundtrack
‘Birds Of Prey: The Album’ – winner
‘Frozen 2’
‘Trolls: World Tour’