Demi Lovato's ex accuses her of using breakup for 'clout'

Demi Lovato's ex-fiance Max Ehrich has called out the pop star for allegedly "exploiting" their split for "clout".

The Young and the Restless actor was dumped by Demi in September, just two months after he popped the question, and the Confident hitmaker cracked a joke about the breakup as she hosted the People's Choice Awards last weekend, making a quip about getting "unengaged" during the coronavirus shutdown.

Ehrich has since broken his silence about the flippant comment, taking to his ex's Instagram page to vent about the remark as Demi showed off her new cropped, blonde hairstyle.

"Stop talking about me on award show (sic). thanks," he initially wrote late on Thursday, before bizarrely adding, "Exploiting our breakup for clout at PCA is not chill."

However, his posts only prompted Demi's fans to poke more fun at Ehrich, making it clear she doesn't need to use his name for "clout", while also pointing out the irony of his comment.

"@maxehrich And why would you comment on her IG why not call or text her to request her to stop talking about you (sic)?" one follower responded. "You just did something for what? FOR CLOUT!!!"

Demi has yet to respond to Ehrich.