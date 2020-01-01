NEWS Harry Styles scoops another first by being named Lyst's top Power Dresser Newsdesk Share with :





Harry Styles is the first male to top Lyst's Power Dressers list.



The global fashion search platform has released its annual Year in Fashion roundup for 2020, with Watermelon Sugar hitmaker Harry being named their first male celebrity to top the list.



It comes not long after he graced the cover of U.S. Vogue, again marking the first time a male has had the honour. For the shoot, Harry wore a dress created by his frequent collaborator, Gucci's creative director Alessandro Michele.



Lyst has lauded him as the ultimate power dresser this year, with searches for yellow bucket hats spiking by 92 per cent after he wore one in his video Golden.



In second place is Beyonce, with Lyst reporting that after she wore a Marine Serre catsuit in her Black is King video, searches for the French brand went up 426 per cent in the 48 hours after the clip debuted.



RM from BTS came in third, followed by U.S. politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, rapper Travis Scott, Normal People actor Paul Mescal, singer Lizzo, dancer and TikTok star Charli D'Amelio, British royal Kate Middleton, and Italian influencer Chiara Ferragni.



As well as ranking this year's power dressers, Lyst compiled many other lists, including the top 10 most wanted items of the year, which was led by the Off-White face mask, the top 10 sneakers of the year, won by the Air Jordan 13 Retro Flint, and key fashion moments of the year, which began with the vintage Christian Dior dress Jennifer Aniston wore to the 2020 SAG Awards in January.