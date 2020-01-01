NEWS Shawn Mendes: 'Lockdown has been a really reflective period for me' Newsdesk Share with :





Shawn Mendes admitted the pandemic has been a "terrifying" yet "beautiful" experience for him, as it brought him "stillness".



The 22-year-old singer, who is preparing to drop his new album Wonder next month, told Zane Lowe on Apple Music the change of pace was a blessing.



“The pandemic that’s happening and the isolation and the quarantine has been terrifying and really hard, but something really beautiful for me came out of it, which was you’re not allowed to leave. Stillness,” he said.



“I went to Miami and I was living with Camila (Cabello, girlfriend) and her parents and her sister and I was in panic for the first week being like there’s no way I’m going to make an album,” he continued.



Musing: “I started to settle in to how nice it is to be in the same place every night, to have a movie time, to cook dinner with the family and to do laundry," Mendes went on: "I know it sounds really kind of silly but when you’ve been touring the world since you’re 15 years old, like, I don’t remember the last time I smelled laundry.”



The In My Blood hitmaker also noted that the downtime "brought a lot of anxiety to the surface," but added that: "on the other side of that was a really reflective period for me where I could be like, ‘Oh this is what I’ve been doing. This is crazy. This is what I can do. This is art. This is bigger than me'".



“It was the first time I was quiet and I was able to be like, ‘What is happening in this world and how do I feel about it and what can I do and where does this go from here?’ That was the best gift I think I’ve ever, ever been given in my whole life,” he concluded.