NEWS Dame Shirley Bassey thinks Billie Eilish did a 'good job' with her James Bond theme Newsdesk Share with :





The 83-year-old music legend – who performed the title songs for ‘Diamonds Are Forever’, ‘Goldfinger’ and ‘Moonraker’ – was impressed with the 18-year-old star’s track ‘No Time To Die’, which will soundtrack the upcoming film of the same name, and she thinks it was a “big honour” for the teenager to be chosen for the job.



She told the Big Issue: “It's a big honour for a young artist to live up to the Bond expectation. She did a good job."

Shirley also insisted she wouldn’t have wanted to have recorded any of the other Bond themes over the years.



Asked if there was another song she’d have liked to have done for the film series, she said: “I'm quite happy with my three songs."



The ‘Big Spender’ hitmaker regards her own music as “therapy” and any problems she’s having get put to one side if she’s got a show to put on.



She said: “When I am doing a concert, my job is to go on stage and give the best performance I can for my fans.

"Anything personal is put to the side and in that moment, I can smile. The music becomes my therapy.



"It's a cliche but there is always a light at the end of the tunnel. Sometimes you just need a little help to see it. It's never too late to ask for help, ever."



And Shirley knows she can always rely on having music in her life.



She said: "Aside from my family, music is my first and last [love]. I have always sung, always. It's a part of me. It is one love that has remained constant my entire life."

