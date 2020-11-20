NEWS Andrea Bocelli's new album 'Believe' smashes UK chart record for 2020 Newsdesk Share with :





World-renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli has achieved his 12th UK Top 10 album with the release of Believe, which landed at No.3 in the Official UK Album Chart today (20th November 2020). The album, heavily inspired by Bocelli’s spirituality and Catholic faith, becomes the fastest-selling, highest charting classical release of 2020.



Bocelli shares his delight at the news of his latest chart success, saying “I am extremely touched to learn that people have responded so positively to my new album, which of course is a deeply personal project for me. Music is a universal language and gives us the ability to connect with one another in a way that is quite profound. Particularly as we approach the festive season, I am delighted to be able to share these wonderful songs that have brought me so much comfort over the years.”



Bocelli is joined on the record by award-winning mezzo-soprano Cecilia Bartoli and Alison Krauss, the most awarded singer in Grammy history, who joins Bocelli to perform a powerful rendition of ‘Amazing Grace’.



Last week, Bocelli announced an exclusive ticketed global livestream event, ‘Believe in Christmas’, to be performed live from the spectacular Teatro Regio di Parma opera house in Italy on 12th December. Filmed in the round, this one-off, multi-camera event featuring Andrea, musicians and special guests, will be streamed to fans around the world, time-zoned to specific regions. Bocelli is teaming up with creative director Franco Dragone (best known for his ground-breaking work with Cirque Du Soleil) for a magical performance to usher in the festive season.



Today’s chart success is a testament to Bocelli’s multi-award-winning career, which covers three decades and involves countless collaborations with artists in both popular and classical spheres – further proof that Bocelli’s appeal defies musical boundaries and continues to reach the hearts of millions around the world.