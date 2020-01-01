Halsey 'in shock' after debut poetry book becomes a New York Times bestseller

Halsey was "in shock" after she found out her debut poetry book had made it onto the New York Times Best Sellers list.

The collection - I Would Leave Me If I Could - came out on 10 November and is currently number two on the Hardcover Fiction list.

Reacting to the news, Halsey, real name Ashley Frangipane, shared a childhood snap of herself on Instagram, alongside the caption: "I woke up to discover that I am a New York Times Best Selling Author. I am kind of in shock. Accolades are sometimes based on weird algorithms and viral hits and luck. But sometimes they are based on a true human connection to the art.

"The tiny girl who learned all her life lessons in novels, propped up on her elbows with a flashlight at night, thanks you. The teenager distracted through all her high school classes, writing short stories about great loves and world adventures, thanks you. The 20 year old huddled over her phone in her notes app, crying silently through a moment of weakness on the 200th airplane that year, thanks you. 26 year old me who has often seen my art populate because of a pretty outfit or a dating rumour, thanks you."

The poetry book sees Halsey reflect on her family relationships, sexuality, and battle with bipolar disorder.

She concluded her lengthy post by writing: "This is faceless. I am not sexy, or loud, or charismatic for this art. I am sad, and frustrated with myself, and trying to decide which memories scald me the least to touch. Or perhaps which ones do the most. This is for you to find yourself in. I hope in your loneliness or sorrow you find a mirror in here. I hope you find a loving embrace. And if you don’t, I hope you at least think the cover looks pretty cool. Love always, Ash."