NEWS Ariana Grande edges out Billie Eilish to claim fourth week at the top Newsdesk





Ariana Grande’s Positions has clinched a fourth week at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart following a close race.



The track earned 5.6 million streams to continue its reign at the top, pipping close competition from Billie Eilish’s new single Therefore I Am – which lands just 960 chart sales behind at Number 2, Billie’s fourth Top 5 hit and the highest new entry of the week.



The BBC Radio 2 Allstars’ charity cover of Oasis’ Stop Crying Your Heart Out, in aid of BBC Children In Need finishes at Number 7, and is the most downloaded single of the week with over 22,000 digital sales claiming Number 1 on the Official Download Chart.



Further down, James Arthur’s 2016 track Train Wreck climbs three to a new peak of Number 16, and POV by Ariana Grande climbs three to 19, Ariana’s 26th Top 20 hit. Meduza’s Paradise ft. Dermot Kennedy rises four to Number 20 to become both acts’ third Top 20 single.



Viral track Whoopty by newcomer CJ leaps 15 places to Number 24, as Jax Jones and Au/Ra climbs three to 25 with I Miss U. Harry Styles’ Golden reaches a new peak of 29 after climbing seven positions, and rising Irish DJ and producer Shane Codd earns his first Top 40 single with Get Out My Head, flying 29 to Number 30.



Finally, Christmas comes early to the Official Chart as Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You re-enters the Top 40 earlier than it ever has done before. The festive classic lands returns at Number 31 today, its earliest reappearance of all time on the Official Singles Chart as Britain wishes away the turbulence of 2020 in favour of getting into the festive spirit.