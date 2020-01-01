NEWS AC/DC thank fans as 'Power Up' claims fastest-selling album of 2020 Newsdesk Share with :





Congratulations to legendary rockers AC/DC whose 18th studio album Power Up smashes in at Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart with the biggest first-week tally of 2020 so far.



Notching up 62,000 chart sales, the band have comfortably taken their place at the top of the 2020 leaderboard of fastest-selling albums, overtaking Kylie Minogue who racked up 55,000 chart sales of DISCO just last week and is this week’s Number 5.



Celebrating their chart victory, AC/DC’s Angus Young tells OfficialCharts.com:



“A very big thank you to everyone who put in their time, effort and creativity to get PWR/UP to Number 1! Also a big shoutout to all our fans, old and new. You are, and always have been, our guiding inspiration”.



This is the band’s fourth Number 1 album in the UK, and their first in 10 years since 2010’s Iron Man 2 – OST. See where all of AC/DC’s hit albums and singles charted in the UK.



Meanwhile, lots of other brand new releases make notable entries on this week’s chart: McFly’s first studio album in ten years, Young Dumb Thrills, becomes their highest-charting album since 2005’s Wonderland as it debuts at Number 2; Andrea Bocelli’s Believe lands straight in at Number 3 delivering the classical star his 12th Top 10 outing on the Official Albums Chart, and Paloma Faith’s Infinite Things opens at Number 4, her fifth consecutive Top 10 collection.



Andre Rieu & The Johann Strauss Orchestra debut at Number 6 with Christmas album Jolly Holiday, as Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Songs From The Kitchen Disco arrives at Number 8, her highest charting album in six years. The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra’s new arrangement of Johnny Cash songs, Johnny Cash & The RPO, debuts at Number 10.



Dolly Parton’s festive release Holly Dolly Christmas is back in the charts, twinkling at a new peak of 17, just ahead of The Shadows’ hits collection Dreamboats & Petticoats: First 60 Years which lands at 22.



Further new entries come from drill rapper K-Trap with his debut album Street Side Effects (26), Americana singer Chris Stapleton’s Starting Over (31) and Future & Lil Uzi Vert’s collaborative album Pluto X Baby Pluto (39).