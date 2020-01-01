NEWS Ne-Yo's wife learned about divorce filing from the press Newsdesk Share with :





Singer Ne-Yo let his formerly-estranged wife learn about his divorce filing through the press.



The So Sick hitmaker confirmed rumours suggesting he had split from Crystal Renay Smith in February, and in late March, he filed documents in a Georgia court seeking to legally end the 2016 marriage.



However, he didn't notify Crystal of the divorce petition before the news hit headlines, leaving her blindsided.



"We weren't really talking at that time," she admitted on America's Tamron Hall show. "I chose to leave the relationship because of issues, and at the time, I felt like it (filing) was to get back at me or to hurt me, or whatever the case may be.



"He said that it wasn't so I took his word for that. But it definitely didn't feel good, it was embarrassing to say the least."



The split prompted Crystal to evaluate her own shortcomings, which relate to a past abusive relationship.



"I chose to go to therapy and to start working on my pain and my issues and everything I was dealing with internally," she shared.



"I feel like that was the right step for me to get past it, so whether we were going to be together or not, I had to heal for myself so I could get up and perform for my kids."



Ne-Yo and Crystal, who share two young children, have since reconciled, after deciding to work through marital issues during the Covid-19 lockdown. This period of time at home made Ne-Yo realise what is really important in life.



"I was really, really broken up about it, but I felt like I couldn't show that to the world," the singer confessed. "My pride wouldn't allow me to show that to her initially. But I think she kind of knew where I was at...



"So I'm not about to waste what could potentially be maybe our last moments together not together. I'm not doing it. I'm going where my home is, I'm going where my heart is. And that was it."