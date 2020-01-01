Jennifer Lopez: 'Lockdown helped me connect with my kids'

Jennifer Lopez discovered some home truths about parenting after spending quality time with her twins during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The period of self-isolation with 12-year-old Max and Emme led to a few soul-searching chats about the type of parent she is.

In an interview with WSJ, the singer-and-actress revealed her children made it clear they had problems with the amount of time she's working and not with them.

"I actually loved being home and having dinner with the kids every night, which I hadn’t done in probably... ever," Lopez says. "And the kids kind of expressed to me, like, the parts that they were fine with about our lives and the parts they weren’t fine with.

"You thought you were doing OK, but you’re rushing around and you’re working and they’re going to school and we’re all on our devices. We’re providing this awesome life for them, but at the same time, they need us. They need us in a different way. We have to slow down and we have to connect more. And, you know, I don’t want to miss things."

J.Lo made mention of what the lockdown has meant for her and her nearest and dearest in her speech as she accepted the People's Choice Awards Icon trophy on Sunday night, stating, "I feel like everybody aged, like, three years during this pandemic. I watched them (kids) go from kind of young and naive to really, like, grown-ups to me now. When did this happen? They’re not our babies anymore. They’ve been given a dose of the real world, with the knowledge that things can be taken away from you and life is going to happen no matter what."