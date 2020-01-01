NEWS Bobby Brown asks fans to pray for his family after son's death Newsdesk Share with :





Bobby Brown has broken his silence following the death of his son.



Bobby Brown, Jr. was found unresponsive at his home in Los Angeles on Wednesday, with family members claiming he was struggling with flu-like symptoms in the days leading up to his passing, but insisting he isn't a COVID-19 victim.



Over 24 hours after the tragedy, his father had released a statement to TMZ, in which he asked fans to "keep my family in your prayers at this time".



"Losing my son at this point in our lives has devastated my family," Brown wrote, adding: "There are no words to explain the pain."



Bobby Jr. was one of Bobby's seven children. He was 28.



His girlfriend has posted a tribute on Twitter, which reads: "The heavens gained an angel, but I lost my soul mate."



Bobby Jr.'s death came five years after his half-sister, Bobbi Kristina Brown, passed away in July 2015. She was found unresponsive in a bathtub in her Atlanta, Georgia home and placed in a medically induced coma. She died six months later.



Three years earlier, Brown was hit with another tragedy when Bobbi Kristina's mother - his ex-wife Whitney Houston - was also found unresponsive in a bathtub at the Beverly Hills Hotel in February 2012.