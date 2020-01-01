NEWS Cardi B snarls at critics after landing Woman of the Year nod Newsdesk Share with :





Cardi B has wasted no time in firing back at her critics after Billboard bosses announced she would be their 2020 Woman of the Year on Wednesday.



The outspoken WAP hitmaker jumped on social media to attack her detractors and flaunt her latest accolade.

"Morning y'all, it's your girl Cardi B, and yes, I am Woman of the Year," Cardi said in a video posted to her Instagram page.



She went on: "And for you cry babies like, 'But she only got one song!' Yeah, I got that song, b***h. You know, the one that sold the most? The one that streamed the most? The one that had Republicans crying on Fox News about it."



Continuing to hype WAP, Cardi trumpeted: "The one that have a song that's about to be six times platinum in three months (sic). The one that had your grandma popping her p***y on TikTok. Yeah b***h, that one."



Cardi didn't stop there, also reprimanding those who have attacked her recent political advocacy after publicly backing Democrats Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden for a run against U.S. leader Donald Trump.



"I've been influencing, using my platform for y'all to vote," Cardi added. "Not just when Joe Biden was going against Trump (in the general election). I've been informing y'all about y'all's senators. I've been informing y'all about districts. Midterm elections. Using my own money to meet up with these candidates like Bernie," she explained.



"Even when y'all's crying like, 'But she don't represent us!' Yes I do, b***h. I represent America. I wanted a change, and that's exactly what the f*** I did. And eat it up. I'm just that b***h. Eat it up with a spoon so y'all can get a mouthful (sic)," she vented.



The rapper will be honoured at Billboard's annual Women in Music event next month, alongside Jennifer Lopez, Dolly Parton, and Dua Lipa.