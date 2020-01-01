NEWS Jeremih still in critical condition as he battles COVID-19 Newsdesk Share with :





Singer and rapper Jeremih is still fighting for his life in the hospital after contracting COVID-19.



The 33-year-old Don't Tell 'Em star is still in the ICU "in critical condition", according to his agent.



"J was just pulled off the ventilator... Please keep him in your prayers," the representative told Variety.



Jeremih, full name is Jeremy Phillip Felton, is undergoing treatment for the coronavirus in Chicago, Illinois and his famous friends like 50 Cent and Chance the Rapper have been asking fans to pray for his recovery.



“Pray for my boy Jeremih. He’s not doing good. This COVID s**t is real. He’s in the ICU in Chicago,” 50 wrote to Instagram on Monday.



Chance also posted his concerns to social media, writing: “Please if you can, take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih. He is like a brother to me, and he’s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus, so if you can for me, please please say a prayer over him.”



Record producer Hitmaka tweeted: "We need that energy. Pray for my brother. He gone shake back."



It still isn't clear when the star fell ill or when he was first admitted to the hospital.