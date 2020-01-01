NEWS Ricky Martin has 'embryos waiting' for when he's ready to extend his family Newsdesk Share with :





Ricky Martin has made provisions for when he's ready to extend his family.



The singer, who is raising four children with husband Jwan Yosef, told Entertainment Tonight he sees more kids in his future.



"Some people think I'm crazy but I love a big family and I have a couple of embryos waiting for me," he said. "I don't know. That's all I got to say... Jwan is going crazy at the moment, but it's OK, don't tell him!"



The She Bangs star's 12-year-old twin sons, Valentino and Matteo, are soon to become teenagers, and Ricky, who is also dad to 22-month-old daughter Lucia and 12-month-old son Renn, has admitted things are starting to get "funky".



"Pre-adolescence is here and it's getting funky. And on top of that, we're dealing with a lockdown and it's, 'Grrr... get out of the way! This is my room, not yours, blah blah.' You know, it's all part of it," Ricky added of his twins.



"But these two are really cool kids. They're doing really good in school considering what we're dealing with and they have a beautiful little sister and a little brother and they own that role of the protective older brothers.



"So, it's very beautiful... (I'm) very, very proud of them and I'm very lucky to have the family that I have."



And while the twins are the eldest kids, it doesn't necessarily mean they're in charge - that responsibility falls on his young daughter.



"It's not their house either, it's the girl's house. It's Lucia's house," Ricky laughed. "She runs the house. She doesn't snap fingers yet but in the eyes you can tell she's like 'No.' She's only two, by the way."