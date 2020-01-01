NEWS Tierra Whack: 'You've got to find happiness, man. We've got to have balance' Newsdesk Share with :





Tierra Whack joins Zane Lowe on Apple Music to discuss her new songs “Peppers & Onions” and “Feel Good”. She also chats about 2020, drawing inspiration from children, the need for balance, and looks back on 'Whack World'.



Tierra Whack Tells Apple Music About Her Song “Feel Good”…



Yeah, we expect everybody to be happy. All these good things were happening for me, but at the same time it was happening so fast I wasn't able to take it all in. So I feel like everything is like a gift and a curse. With the quarantine and the lockdown and everything, I just feel like I really needed that time to just be still, sit down, think, reflect. I needed it. I really did need it. Like I said, it was scary, it was a roller coaster. I was up and down. I was sad, a little happy, happier, sad again, just up and down.



But like I said, I got to just reflect on everything that I had did prior, and I just was like, wow, I really need to be happier. I deserve to be happy. I should be happy. There's no reason I should not be happy. Because for a minute I was feeling like I just didn't know what to feel. I was confused. I'm seeing everybody around me was excited and happy for me, but I didn't feel happy inside, and I didn't know why.



Tierra Whack Tells Apple Music How 2020 Has Been For Her…



Honestly, at first it was kind of strange. Got a little depressed, just seeing what's going on in the world. We lost George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and so many other just beautiful people. I want to keep it all the way real, so I was sad for a minute, and I just, I was hurting. I didn't know what to say. I didn't know what to do, so I just was like just stay still, and I just let it all come to me. So for a while I wasn't creative, I wasn't being creative, I just was hurting. And then eventually the light shined through. Yeah, I mean, I'm in a way better space now. And of course I know things are still going on. The world is still going. The time never stops ticking. But this is the first interview I did, so it's crazy, in a long time. I don't even know how to ... 2020. What do we really say, you know?



Tierra Whack Tells Apple Music About Drawing Inspiration From Children…



I've gotten to spend so much time, over the time with the quarantine and lockdown and everything, and just the whole pandemic, I was spending so much time just with my little cousins. And just admiring just the way they are, and what they do, how they move, and they're just not afraid. Kids are the most honest people in the world, and I just love that, I envy that. And the world is pretty sensitive, so you've got to watch it to say, but I just, I adore kids. I wish I could have stayed a kid for the rest of my life. That would have been perfect for me.



Tierra Whack Tells Apple Music About The Need For Balance…



I don't want to be sad and serious all the time. Yeah, there's serious stuff going on, but you've got to find happiness, man. We've got to have balance, the good, the bad, night and day, dark and light. We need the balance. So if everybody wants to be mad about something, I want to be the one trying to make everybody laugh or smile. I just, I don't want to be sad all day.



Tierra Whack Looks Back on ‘Whack World’…



And like I said, when I put out Whack World, I was happy. That was me, and for the world to accept it the way they did, I'm just, I'm so grateful and so appreciative. I just, I can't even like, until this day, I'm still getting super great opportunities from Whack World. Whack World is everything to me.