NEWS Shawn Mendes: 'Justin Bieber was like Elvis to me when I started out' Newsdesk Share with :





Shawn Mendes has shared that he was in awe of his Monster collaborator Justin Bieber when he started out in music.



The Senorita star has teamed up with Bieber for his latest release, which drops on Friday, and, speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Mendes admitted he's always been a massive fan of his newfound pal.



Of the single, he said: "I think I was coming off the back of a couple of big songs and definitely just so driven by my ego and just feeling like something in this feels not right."



He went on: "This song has always resonated with me and it just never found its way out," explaining: "all of a sudden I was listening to it one day, and I just started my relationship with Justin."



Mendes said his relationship with Bieber only began in the past three months, recounting: "I called him and I was like, 'Look, I have this song. It's kind of going there'."



He explained to Beiber that Monster was "about how society can put celebrities up on a pedestal and watch them fall and it seems to be this entertainment thing. And it's hard."



According to Mendes, Beiber's "his heart fell deep into it".



"Him and I, even yesterday, were on the phone for an hour and had the deepest conversation, I think, about so much," he recalled.



"And it just felt really nice because it was a full-circle moment for me, this guy who was the reason I started singing," he reflected.



"I was nine when One Time came out, and I completely was all in. He was Elvis to me. And to come back around and to have this very human to human conversation with him and his truth to come into that song and my truth to be there, it feels like one of the most special songs I've ever wrote."