Jade Thirlwall posts cryptic note about 'pain' amid Jesy Nelson's 'extended break' from Little Mix

Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall posted a cryptic message about "pain" after it was confirmed Jesy Nelson is taking an "extended break" from the group.



The Holiday hitmaker took to her Instagram Stories to share the lengthy handwritten quote from her Rizzle Kicks star boyfriend Jordan Stephens.



Written in blue ink on lined paper, it began: "It rarely feels like it, but the pain eases. It fades. It flashes. It curls like the first bit of butter. Melts on the toast. Compliments the heaviness."



"Tells you nasty stories. Reminds you of itself," the musing went on, adding: "Tricks you into not treating others like you wish you could. Tries to leave. Pretends to leave."



The quote reflected: "The deepest cuts are the best ones on the album. They don't ask for approval. Take longer to love. Pain's a pallet cleanser. A ticket out of delusion."



It concluded: "It's hard when you're in it but we learn. We grow. It fades. It flashes," it finished, with Jade adding a series of emojis, including a pen, a shooting star, and a blue heart to the image.



Jesy had to pull out of appearing in the final episode of the girl group's TV talent show, Little Mix: The Search, earlier this month due to a mystery illness, while she was also absent from the MTV Europe Music Awards the next day.



A spokesperson has since revealed she'll be sitting out band activities until further notice, sharing in a statement: "Jesy is having extended time off from Little Mix for private medical reasons. We will not be issuing any further comment currently and ask media to please respect her privacy at this time."