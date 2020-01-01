NEWS Dr. Dre's ex demands in-person deposition Newsdesk Share with :





Dr. Dre's estranged wife wants a judge to order the rap icon to sit for a divorce deposition in-person instead of conducting the session virtually.



The Forgot About Dre hitmaker is seeking to answer questions from Nicole Young's lawyers virtually, citing coronavirus concerns, but she isn't buying his excuse.



In new court papers obtained by TMZ, Nicole insisted Dre cannot use the global health crisis to dodge the in-person questioning, because he has "freely entertained" various people both in home and business settings, and has been in attendance at social gatherings "without implementing even the slightest amount of social distancing protocol".



She also alleges the hip-hop star has been mingling with other musicians and studio technicians, and "entering and exiting the homes of multiple women around the Los Angeles area" in recent months.



As such, Young wants Dre to sit for his deposition in-person so her lawyers can closely observe how he reacts to their line of questioning, and to ensure he doesn't receive any potential coaching.



Dre and Nicole have been at war ever since she pulled the plug on their 24-year marriage in June, and then claimed their prenuptial agreement should be considered null and void, as she was allegedly pressured into signing the legal document.



They have since also clashed over her claims of domestic violence and infidelity - accusations the billionaire rapper has denied.