NEWS Cardi B named Billboard Woman of the Year





Cardi B has been named the recipient of the 2020 Billboard Woman of the Year.



She will be feted alongside Dolly Parton, Dua Lipa, and Jennifer Lopez at the 15th annual Women in Music celebration on 10 December.



Just days after landing an Icon honour at the People's Choice Awards on Sunday, Lopez will be feted with another Icon prize by Billboard as part of the virtual event, hosted by Teyana Taylor.



Previous Icons have been awarded to Alanis Morissette, Aretha Franklin, and Shania Twain.



Dua will be handed the Powerhouse Award and Dolly will take home this year's Hitmaker Award.



Chloe x Halle and Jessie Reyez will also be honoured during the show, which will air at online from 8pm ET on 10 December.