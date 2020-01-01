NEWS Bobby Brown's son dead Newsdesk Share with :





Singer Bobby Brown has been hit with another tragedy - his 28-year-old son has died.



Bobby Brown Jr. - one of the My Prerogative hitmaker's seven children - was found dead at his home in Los Angeles on Wednesday.



It comes five years after his half-sister, Bobbi Kristina, slipped into a coma and died in July 2015 after being found unresponsive in a bathtub six months earlier.



The singer also lost his ex-wife, Bobbi Kristina's mother Whitney Houston, in February, 2012.



Bobby Jr. was Brown's son from his longtime relationship with Kim Ward. They also have daughter La'Princia.