Cardi B named Billboard's Woman of the Year





The 28-year-old rapper thanked her fanbase - who are known as the Bardigang - for having her back as it was announced on Wednesday (18.11.20) that the 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker will take home the top prize at the virtual Billboard Women in Music event on December 10.



She wrote on Instagram: "Thank you Billboard!



"Now I can bring up the stats but that will take me all day b**** broke records!



"Thank you BARDIGANG with out y’all encouraging while the world was against me and criticizing every move I wouldn’t have gotten here everyday and use my voice for a change (sic)"



In the video above the caption, Cardi reminded those who didn’t feel she should have won the accolade because she’s only released one song this year in ‘WAP’ with Megan Thee Stallion, of the success of the hit, her fourth No1 in the US, which extended her record as the female rapper with the most chart-toppers in Billboard Hot 100 history.

She moaned: “For you crybabies that’s like ‘what? she only got one song’ – yeah I got that song, b****.



“You know? The one that sold the most, the one that streamed the most. The one that had republicans on Fox News crying about it. The one that’s about to be six times platinum in three months."



She then quipped: “The one that had your grandma popping her ***** on TikTok. Yeah, b****, that one.”



The 'Press' hitmaker went on to detail the work she has done encouraging people to vote and how she used her own money to meet politicians like Bernie Sanders.



She continued: “For over a year, I’ve been influencing and using my platform for y’all to vote, not just when Joe Biden was going up against Trump.



“I’ve been informing y’all about your senators, I’ve been informing y’all about districts and midterm elections. Using my money, my own money, to meet up with these candidates like Bernie. Flying out, tired after shows. Yeah, that was me, b****.”



Cardi vowed to never change, as she wrapped her message with: "Eat it up, I’m just that b****.”



The ceremony will also see Jennifer Lopez honoured with the Icon Award, while Dolly Parton is the recipient of the 2020 Hitmaker Award and Dua Lipa will take home the Powerhouse Award.



This year's Rising Star Award will go to Chloe x Halle, while Jessie Reyez is set to receive the Impact Award.

Teyana Taylor is this year's host.