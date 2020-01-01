NEWS Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa to release joint single 'Prisoner' this week Newsdesk Share with :





The collaborative tune will drop at midnight in the UK, at 4pm in Los Angeles on Thursday (19.11.20) and 7pm in New York, and the pair have shared a taste of what is to come in their joint music video.



Miley posted a picture of herself with make-up made to look like blood dripping from her chin, and wrote on Instagram: "COMING 4 BLOOD #PRISONER Feat. my main squeeze @DUALIPA (sic)"



The pair shared a clip from the music video, which saw both with cigarettes in their mouths while dancing in a bedroom.



And later in the footage, the pair messily chowed down on glacé cherries as they embraced one another while scantily clad.



Dua wrote: "PRISONER @MILEYCYRUS 19NOV 4PM LA / 7PM NYC / 12AM LONDON / 11AM SYDNEY / 8AM BEIJING (sic)"



In October, Miley teased fans that they could expect her duet with Dua "pretty soon", admitting she was "proud" of the tune.



She said: "It’s perfectly a blend of the both of us, I’m super proud of it.



"I'm really excited for our fans to hear it because they've been begging for it, seriously, it's all I ever hear from both of our fans that they want to hear the record that we did together."



Asked if they've recorded a video for the song, she added: "We were both in New York and we ended up putting something together that I don't want to give away too much about ... but the fans can expect something pretty soon."



'Prisoner' will feature on Miley's forthcoming album 'Plastic Hearts', which is out on November 27th and includes a collaboration with Billy Idol.